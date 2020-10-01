Kathryn Powell | Brave & Beautiful

A divorced mom of sons Angelo, 28, and Nicholas, 22, and grandmother of 6-year-old Kaivyn, Kathryn “Kathy” Powell has worked as a supervisor at TimkenSteel for 22 years.

Life

She did everything right.

She was current on all her annual health screenings, which includes a yearly mammogram.

Yet, she discovered her breast cancer through a self-examination.

Diagnosis

The Canton resident was diagnosed early in 2020.

“I was diagnosed in February of this year,” Powell said. “I wasn’t due for another mammogram until April. I thought, I’m not going to get worried until I see the doctor.”

Treatment

Following her diagnosis, Powell said she consulted with a surgeon and decided to go another route.

“I started chemo in March,” she said. “I finished (in August). I’ll have an MRI to see how it’s progressed, then I’ll go back to the surgeon.”

Experience at Aultman

Powell said the treatment at Aultman Hospital’s Breast Cancer Center has been top-notch.

“They’re wonderful,” she said, “including my doctor, Shruti Trehan. Everyone is so welcoming and nice. They make it easy.”

Closing Thoughts

Powell noted that she had one maternal aunt who died from breast cancer.

“I’ve had other family members that have had cancer, but my aunt was the only one who had breast cancer,” she said.

Powell offers advice for people who may be facing breast cancer.

“Just try to have a positive attitude,” she said. “If you have a bad attitude or you’re really depressed, it’s going to make it worse. Have a positive outlook on it.”

“Also, just be current on all your testing, and especially do self-checks. I was up to date and it didn’t show. Be diligent about that.”