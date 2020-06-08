Katherine Gessner | Twenty Under 40!

KATHERINE GESSNER

37, President, MCTV

Professional Achievements:

• Named president of Massillon Cable Television in 2019. Other positions held include director of strategic planning and policy and marketing manager.

• Named one of the Most Powerful Women in Cable by Cablefax magazine and was on the cover, November 2019

• Named Top Power Player by Cablefax magazine, June 2019

• Member of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT)

• Participated in Rising Leaders Program through WICT, 2015

• Named to “40 Under 40” list in Multichannel News, 2015

• Spoken on several panels at industry conferences and events

Personal Achievements:

• Four year letter winner in women’s soccer at Marietta College

• Graduated in the 29th class of Leadership Stark County, 2015-16

• Traveled to 10 countries on five continents

• Has been a vegetarian for three years

Community Involvement:

• Massillon Public Library Board of Trustees member since 2011. Serves on the Audit and Budget Committee, Cultural Diversity Committee and Marketing Committee

• WestStark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member since 2019 and served on the Long Range Planning Committee

• Stark State College Foundation Board of Directors member since 2019 and member of the strategic planning committee

• Advisory Board member for the newly formed Bailey Program for Family Enterprise at the University of Denver

Education:

• Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing with a minor in leadership studies and sports management, Marietta College

• MBA, Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver

What advice would you give the younger generation when it comes to advancing in their careers or strengthening Stark County?

Younger people get a bad rap for wanting to change things. Pushing for change isn’t bad, but make sure you understand the “why” behind whatever you want to change. Take the time to learn the history of your company from long-time employees. Their stories and background are invaluable in understanding the “why.” This understanding makes you more effective at advocating change.

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

My favorite thing about Stark County is the blend of big city and small town vibes. From our house, in 15 minutes or less, we can be in Massillon or Canton for a night out or can be on a secluded trail walking the dogs. I like that there are options for whatever type of activity you’re looking to do.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I grew up here. I want the things I loved as a kid to still be here for future generations. It’s important to take care of the community now so it will still be thriving later.

Nominated by: Rick Artzner

Nominator says: “Katherine is a highly respected young member of our Massillon community and deserves some recognition for her efforts.”