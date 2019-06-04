Kaitlyn M. Cook | Twenty Under 40!

25, Senior Associate, CPA, HBK CPAs & Consultants

Education:

• Chaney High School, valedictorian, class president, 2011

• University of Mount Union, Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, 2015

• Ohio Northern University, Master of Professional Practice in Accounting, Forensic Accounting and Auditing Services, 2016

In the community:

• Current president of the Alliance Rotary Club

• Junior Achievement volunteer

• Member of the AICPA, ACFE and Alliance Chamber of Commerce

• Co-chaired the Rotary’s annual Kids Christmas Party

• Involved with a program called FETCH, where financial and accounting literacy is taught to local elementary students at Alliance Local Schools

• Member of the Damascus Friends Church worship team, where she serves as a lead vocalist on Sunday mornings

Accomplishments:

• University of Mount Union Lecturer, teaching financial accounting, managerial accounting and auditing since 2016

• Obtained her CPA license and CFE license

• Asked to speak for the Ohio Society of CPAs on numerous occasions regarding fraud prevention, internal controls and accounting issues for CPE credit

• Presented for HBK’s client seminars and CPE events

• Asked to speak for Robertson Heating Supply Company’s annual contractor training on accounting and tax best practices

Nominated by: Rick Baxter, Patricia A. Kimerer

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

My future goals include making partner at my incredible CPA firm by the age of 30. I would like to use my professional career to not only help businesses and individuals obtain financial success but to foster relationships within the community and leave a lasting legacy within Stark County.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The best career advice I’ve ever been given is to show the janitor the same respect you would show the CEO. I strive to make sure every person I come into contact with knows they are valuable and is encouraged to reach their full potential.

List three to five things people might not know about you.

• I am a first-generation college graduate.

• I spent many years traveling nationwide performing professionally as a member of a song and dance troupe.

• I was born extremely premature and given a very slim chance of survival. Thankfully, I beat the odds and maintain a fighting spirit each and every day!

“Kaitlyn Cook is such an impressive young professional whose dedication to her clients and colleagues is equal to her deep commitment to charitable and community causes here in Stark County.”

—Patricia A. Kimerer