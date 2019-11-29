Jülz by Alan Rodriguez | Shop Small

It is fitting that the new building that houses Julz by Alan Rodriguez resembles a shiny gift box.

The city’s only downtown jeweler moved into a new location at 537 Cleveland Avenue NW in July after 12 years in the Millennium Building on Market Avenue North.

Store manager Karen Doyle said that 85 percent of their sales are custom-made pieces designed by Rodriguez, who also owns the House of Stones in New Philadelphia.

Rodriguez has developed a passionate following, with customers coming from as far as Cleveland, Pennsylvania and Louisiana for one-of-a-kind engagement rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, watches and more.

“He’s been in the business for 44 years,” Doyle said. “He started with Bob Gasser. He decided to go out on his own and bought the House of Stones from Doyle Stone.”

Julz also offers onsite repairs, remounting and updating and modernizing heirlooms.

Doyle said Rodriguez thought of every detail in the new store—which gleams like the Taj Mahal—from counter displays to the store’s fragrance. The building itself, a former credit union, was designed by Jack Hawk and built by Norman Eckinger.

Doyle said one of the latest trends in jewelry is rose gold.

“Some young ladies are opting for rose gold for their engagement rings,” she said.

Another popular trend, she said, is “stackable” wedding bands.

For more information, visit julzbyalan.com or call 330-455-5555.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Jülz suggested the following three pieces of jewelry to gift this season.

1. A pendant suspended from an 18-inch, white-gold chain featuring a Cabashon blue topaz in the center, surrounded by pave-set round diamonds. It has a clarity of IVVS 1.

2. A women’s diamond ring with a “Chriscut Lamour” center stone weighing 1.36 carats. The center stone is surrounded by a “halo” of diamonds for a total carat weight of 1.72 carats.

3. An 18-carat yellow gold and hand-enameled “Flying Bat” pendant. Designed by Masriera Jewelry of Barcelona, Spain, it includes stars made from diamonds and enamel colors of concord grape, chartreuse and violet. The bat has a ruby eye and hangs from an 18-carat yellow-gold chain.