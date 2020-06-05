Julie Elkins | Twenty Under 40!

JULIE ELKINS

38, Executive Assistant and Grants Coordinator, North Canton Medical Foundation & Community Relations Coordinator, Aultman Health Foundation

Professional Achievements:

• Graduate of Leadership Stark County Spotlight and Signature programs

• Leads the Generations Program at Aultman Health Foundation

• Helped establish North Canton Medical Foundation as a grant-giving foundation, which has awarded more than $600,000 in grants in six years

• Undergraduate degree from Marietta College

• Received an additional Certificate in Leadership at Marietta College’s McDonough Center For Leadership and Business during undergrad

• Executive MBA degree from Kent State University while working full-time

Personal Achievements:

• Single mom raising a 9-year-old daughter in a loving, nurturing environment

• Active in healthy lifestyle promotion

• Avid runner

• Overcame personal adversity to succeed and advance her career

Community Involvement:

• Domestic Violence Project, Inc., Vice President (to assume presidency in July 2020)

• RAHAB Ministries volunteer

• Pathway Caring For Children volunteer

• North Canton YMCA volunteer

• Leadership Stark County

• Assists at her church regularly

Education:

• Bachelor’s degree, Marietta College

• Executive MBA degree, Kent State University

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

People. We were all created uniquely, and we all offer something different to our community. Together, we make it great. I have seen time and time again where this community has rallied around each other. I feel fortunate to be part of those efforts. Everything we do today makes a better community for the next generation.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The best career advice I received was from my mom, “always ask questions.” I keep that close to my heart. No matter where you are at in life, you can always learn something from someone. It is a good way to keep you humble. Everyone has something to teach someone else, but you never know until you start asking questions.

Nominators say:

“Julie has a deep compassion toward others and serves them with great integrity.” —Debbie Lingenhoel

“Julie is passionate and driven to continually grow and improve. She has a positive attitude and cares about the community and people.” —Joy Burch

“She understands the importance of not only caring about challenges in our community but the need for leadership both professionally and in volunteering for these efforts to have lasting impact.” —John Humphrey

“She is a leader and so passionate about giving back to the community.” —Ron Manse