Joy Ellis | Books of My Life

Joy Ellis is a North Canton-based vocal instructor and acting coach. She has been training students since 2008, specializing in vocal technique building for longevity, vocal health, performance and audition prep. Joy helps speakers, actors and singers find their confidence by helping them build solid skills that will allow for optimal performance.

Joy’s students range from beginner to advanced. Her students have a wide range of performance experience (musical theater, inspirational speaking, studio work, recording artists, television and voiceovers). She is committed to helping performers get to the next level. She focuses on individual goals and takes time to develop each session to fit the performer.

Joy received her BFA in Theater Arts from Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Prior to college, her extensive training in competitive speech led her to compete and excel on the district, state and national levels. She won fourth place in the nation for her humorous interpretation of “Live and In Color.” Her professional career has taken her all over the country and throughout Europe. Joy was a contestant on American Idol performing in Hollywood. Joy has led in musicals such as “Once On This Island,” “The Wiz,” “Sister Act,” “Doubt,” “AIDA,” “Ragtime” and “Memphis.”

Joy is passionate about passing on the skills and knowledge that she has learned to the next generation. She is a firm believer in the fact that opportunity loves preparation. If you are prepared when your opportunity comes, you will shine!

What is your guilty pleasure book?

“Get A Life, Chloe Brown” by Talia Hibbert (303 pages, 2019). I love a good romantic comedy with a hint of scandal.

What is the last book you read?

“5 Habits of a Woman Who Doesn’t Quit” by Nicki Koziarz (224 pages, 2016).

What is the last book that made you cry?

“#Driven” by Corey Minor Smith (222 pages, 2019). I felt like she pulled me into her story. I couldn’t put it down.

What is your go-to book recommendation?

“8 Great Smarts: Discover and Nurture Your Child’s Intelligences” by Kathy Koch (198 pages, 2016). This book literally changed the way I looked at raising kids and understanding their individuality.

What is a classic you tell people you’ve read but really haven’t?

“Queen: The Story of an American Family” by Alex Haley and David Stevens (670 pages, 1993). I started it in college and have read pieces throughout my life, but I’ve never finished it.

What is the first book you remember reading?

“The Secret of the Old Clock” by Carolyn Keene (192 pages, 1930). I went through a phase of Nancy Drew mysteries. I couldn’t get enough.

What is a book you wish you had written?

“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis (180 pages, 1950). It’s genius!