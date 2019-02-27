Johnnie’s Bakery | Donut Wars

3rd Place Overall ••• 1st Place Glazed Donut

Passed on from father to son, Johnnie’s Bakery—founded in 1946—is one of Canton’s legacy shops for all the baked goods that satisfy even the most discriminating sweet tooth.

Cakes, pies, bread and buns and a variety of other treats are featured at Johnnie’s original Canton shop at 109 Wertz Avenue NW, according to owner Jim Berkshire, who noted that the bakery also is known for its glazed donuts, creamsticks and especially crullers.

“We get people placing orders for dozens of donuts at a time,” said Berkshire, who still does a lot of the baking at Johnnie’s. “Others stop in just to buy one or two while they’re hot.”

The sweet treats are baked at the Wertz location, then either sold there or shipped to the sister shop at 6652 Wise Avenue NW. The North Canton location truly is a sister bakery. Jim Berkshire took over for his father and bakery founder Bill Berkshire—customers called him “Johnnie”—at the Wertz store. Sibling Charlene Warstler runs the shop on Wise. Berkshire’s mother, Georgianna, and his wife, Cathy, as well as a host of other family members have labored with love at the bakery at one time or another during its existence.

The caring shows—from cake donuts to Danish rolls—in all of the 20 or so different kinds of donuts made at Johnnie’s Bakery each day.

So, the tradition created by Berkshire’s dad almost seven decades ago continues.

“I’m very proud and happy to be a part of it.”

Hours for Johnnie’s Bakery are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wertz location; 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Wise location; both are closed Monday.