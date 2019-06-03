John Bikis | Twenty Under 40!

38, Founder and Co-Owner of Royal Docks Brewing Co.

Education:

• GlenOak High School, 2000

• Ohio State University, bachelor’s degree in International Business; minor in International Studies and Romanian, 2004

In the community:

• Assisted with the creation of Docktoberfest

• Helps organize the Relay for Life fundraising event held yearly at Royal Docks Brewing Co.

• Member of the Carpathian Men’s Club at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church of Canton

• Member of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and Massillon WestStark Chamber of Commerce

• 2018 court nominee in Canton Prom, which helps raise funds for United Ways Young Leadership Society. Raised more than $9,200 and won king and queen with his wife

• Took a lead role in the passing of the House Bill 236—Pups on the Patio law by the state of Ohio

Accomplishments:

• Founder of Royal Docks Brewing Co. in 2015

• Acting president of the Stark County Ohio State University Alumni Association

• In 2018, Royal Docks was named the fifth fastest growing brewery in the U.S. according to the American Brewers Association.

• Royal Docks Brewing Co. was voted local favorite in About magazine in 2016, 2017, 2018

Nominated by: Mike Sturdivant

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Work your ass off. You must put your time in and that doesn’t mean that time is up when you think so. Doors will close but also always open. You just have to know what to do with the opportunity. Don’t stand still waiting for someone to push you into the next chapter. You may get pushed into the wrong direction.

List three to five things people might not know about you.

• I was born in Romania, in a city called Brasov and immigrated to Canton in 1991.

• I was a bag boy at Fishers Foods (44th Street location) for four years during high school and was the first student to be awarded the Fishers Foods scholarship in 2000.

• My wife and I are expecting our first child, a son.

• I’ve been to more than 35 countries and love to travel.

• I’m a huge lover of food, and some will tell you I must eat every 20 minutes.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

Very simple… the fact that my family, friends and I live in this community. I’ve been given the opportunity and resources through opening a small business to actually make a difference. What more can one ask for? For that, I am grateful!

“John Bikis is a dynamic and influential individual. He is a leader in our community and is always looking for ways Royal Docks can assist the community through events and connections.”

—Mike Sturdivant