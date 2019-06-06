Jason Moyer | Twenty Under 40!

36, Associate Professor of Communication Arts and Chair of the Communication, Visual and Performing Arts Department, Malone University

Education:

• Dock Mennonite Academy, 2001

• Bluffton University, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, 2005

• Bowling Green State University, Master of Arts in Communication Studies, 2006

• University of Iowa, PhD in Communication Studies, 2011

In the community:

• Vice president, board of trustees, Canton Montessori School since 2016

• Member, Board of Trustees for the religious publication, The Mennonite, Inc., since 2006

• Board chair, Summit Mennonite Church, 2018

Accomplishments:

• Notable recent publication: “Should an Amish Baker Sell a Cake for a Same-Sex Wedding? A Letter on Toleration of LGBT Rights from Anabaptists to Evangelicals” in Faith, Sexuality & the Meaning of Freedom, January 2019, Cambridge University Press

• 2017 tenured associate professor at Malone University

• 2012 assistant professor at Malone University

• 2011 National dissertation award from the Religious Communication Association for project: “Not Just Civil Religion: Theology in the Cases of Woodrow Wilson, John Kennedy and Barack Obama”

Nominated by: Scott S. Hinterleiter

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

I love my students! They energize me when I see their renewed passion each semester for tackling service projects in and beyond the classroom. Whether they create promotional videos, write press releases or raise money through crowdfunding campaigns, they realize that their education is both a path to a career and an opportunity to help others.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

The advice that sticks out to me the most is modeled to me by my father in his professional career. Take time to learn about everyone you work with, no matter their perceived level in the organization. Listen to their stories and make each person the focus of your conversations.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

We live in a hard-working community with many creative, insightful and kind people. I remember discovering that when I moved to Canton and met Tim Snyder, a cultural hero at Canton Montessori School. He cooks the food, holds the hands of the children and mows the lawn. That’s servant leadership. I’d like to continue serving and leading in my church, workplace and community in thoughtful and generous ways. In short, I want to be like Mr. Tim!

“Jason is a dynamic, rising leader who has earned respect, confidence and increasing responsibilities within the professional, community and religious organizations he serves.”

­­—Scott S. Hinterleiter