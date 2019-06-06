Jacqueline M. Oprean | Twenty Under 40!

36, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Education:

• Central Catholic High School, 2001

• Walsh University, Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Philosophy, 2005

• Walsh University, Master of Business Administration, 2013

In the community:

• Member of Walsh Women’s Committee since 2012 and currently serves as vice president

• Co-chaired the Walsh Women’s Committee Kentucky Derby Party, 2013 and 2014

• Served on the Canton Ballet board from 2012 to 2015

• Member of the Aultman Women’s Board since 2013

• Member of Women’s Impact, Inc. since 2013

• Served as the chairwoman for the Women’s Impact annual kickoff event in 2016

• Served on the board of the Refuge of Hope from 2014 to 2017

• Active member at St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church

Accomplishments:

• Recipient of the Tower of Light Award from Central Catholic High School and the Diocese of Youngstown Eagle of the Cross Award in 2001

• Holds licensing/credentials for Series 7, Series 66, Ohio Mortgage and Life & Health Insurance

Nominated by: Kristen Petrilla

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

Service is simply part of who I am. My parents raised me with a deep faith, and using the gifts I have been given is a huge component of that faith. We all have something special and unique to offer the world. Utilizing those gifts and putting them into action is not only the best way to show gratitude but also to lift others so they can do the same in their own lives.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

Over and over again, I have been challenged by several different and incredible people. Over and over again, by each and every one of those different people at different times, I have been challenged with the same question: “What would you do if you weren’t afraid?” It is not advice so much as a point of reflection, but it was always what I needed to hear.

What are your goals/plans/aspirations for the future?

More than I can list here! I have no idea what the future holds for me, but I know that the one constant I have in my life is myself. Everything I want to accomplish and achieve comes down to making myself better every single day. I fail on a daily basis, but I also win on a daily basis. My parents taught me to get up everyday and do even better. None of us really knows where life is going to take us. We aren’t in control of that. What we do have control of is ourselves and what we choose to do with what we have.

“Civic leadership and responsibility is the cornerstone of her personality. Not only has she been heavily involved in many community boards, but she also spends her spare time helping to educate women on the importance of financial planning.”

—Kristen Petrilla