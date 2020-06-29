Is it OK to use sunless tanners?

Maybe you can’t hit the beach this summer, or maybe you just want a safer way to achieve that bronzed glow. Check out these sunless tanner tips to get that just-got-back-from-vacation look without leaving your home.

Are sunless tanners OK for you?

Yes, at least, compared to soaking up UV rays. The Mayo Clinic says topical sunless tanners are “generally considered safe alternatives to sunbathing.”

That said, be careful to avoid your eyes, ears, nose and lips when applying one.

And you still need to put on sunblock if you’re going outside—sunless tanners don’t offer any protection.

(Oh, and don’t ever take a pill that says it will tan your skin. Not only is it likely to make you look more orange than brown, but it also can cause serious side effects.)

What are the best sunless tanners for a natural glow?

Here are the sunless tanners that get the biggest buzz among other “best of” lists:

• Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Mousse

• Beauty by Earth self tanner

• St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse

• Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousse

• Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer

• Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self Tanner for Face

Is an all-natural sunless tanner really better for you than others on the market?

It’s a toss-up.

Most of the sunless tanners marketed as clean or natural still have some form of the dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which is what tints your skin and gives the color its staying power. So even if other ingredients are different, the main tanning component is the same.

That said, some people swear they smell better than the regular options.