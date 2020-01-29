Intellectual Twosomes | Fun Dates in Stark County

Tour the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. No visit would be complete without visits to Discover World, the Street of Shops, the Keller Gallery and the Hoover-Price Planetarium, which offers a 30-minute presentation. Don’t forget to traverse the iconic 108 steps leading up to the president’s tomb, which includes his wife, Ida, and their young daughters, Ida and Katherine.

Make the short drive to Alliance and take a driving tour of the picturesque University of Mount Union campus, followed by a walk-through tour of stately Glamorgan Castle, a private home built in the early 1900s by Col. Henry Morgan, an industrialist who named the mansion for his father’s Welsh hometown.

Cap off the evening by making a run to Books-A-Million, located on the Strip in Jackson Township, where you also can grab a cup of coffee and dessert.