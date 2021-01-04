January '21 About Features Hitched January '21 Hitched

Incorporate heirlooms into your big day

Adding a family heirloom into your wedding day signifies an appreciation for the past and hope for the future.

By About Staff / January 4, 2021

Adding a family heirloom into your wedding day signifies an appreciation for the past and hope for the future.

“Incorporating an heirloom piece into a wedding, whether it be with the fashion or the décor, is an act of carrying on or starting a family tradition,” said Maya Holihan, founder and CEO of EWedded, a resale marketplace for the wedding industry. “It’s a recognition of seasoned love and life and bonds it to the start of new love and life. It represents the preservation and passing on of fond memories, a legacy and perhaps family values.”

Refashioning elements of a relative’s gown or incorporating an heirloom feature into a bride’s gown is trending up, she said.

Use careful thought and planning when adding an heirloom and try these tips:
• Redesign a vintage veil for a more modern look.

• Deconstruct the fabric from an heirloom gown and blend with new fabric to achieve an original look.

• Use fabric from an heirloom gown to make a jacket, bolero or shawl for the bride.

• Sew pieces of family heirloom gowns to the inside of a new gown. Create a patchwork look in the shape of a heart.

• Sew or pin a special brooch or locket with family photos into the skirt of a gown or inside a groom’s jacket.

• Sew in a family monogram or crest.

• Wear heirloom jewelry.

• Leave the reception in a family member’s vintage car or boat.

• Use heirloom pieces like vintage cameras or picture frames for wedding day décor.

• Exchanging vows on family land is another way to celebrate a family’s journey and roots.

• If making alterations, seek out a skilled seamstress. “You will then have an heirloom garment to pass down to a future daughter or another woman in your family,” said the Happily Altered After podcast host and author.

—Melissa Erickson | More Content Now

Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass