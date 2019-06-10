Howard L. Wernow | Twenty Under 40!

34, Partner, Registered Patent Attorney at Sand, Sebolt & Wernow Co., LPA

Education:

• Nease High School, IB Diploma Recipient, 2003

• University of Florida, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural & Biological Engineering, 2008

• University of Akron, Juris Doctor, 2012

In the community:

• Member of the Paul and Carol David YMCA board of directors

• Past member/board of directors for the Friends of Stark Parks in which he spoke with incredible passion of what our park system can bring to Stark County

• Stark County Bar Association, membership chairman

• Ohio State Bar Association, Council of Delegates

• President of the Temple Israel Brotherhood

• Board member at Temple Israel

Accomplishments:

• Led the charge in applying for and filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C., to patent newly created proprietary technology being developed at Patriot Software

• Lead Patent Counsel for more than 25 patent litigations in federal courts throughout the country

• Board certified in intellectual property law, a qualification that less than 8 percent of eligible attorneys have achieved

• 2019 Super Lawyers Rising Star in the field of intellectual property

Nominated by: Michael A. Wheeler, Esq.

What motivates or inspires you to better the community?

The notion of “Tikkun Olam,” which is ancient Hebraic phrase with kabbalistic roots generally meaning “to repair the world” that has come to connote social justice. I believe in performing local acts of social responsibility that help fix, but not undo, the world as we know it. Let us take what is in front of us and improve it for later generations.

What is the best career advice you’ve ever been given?

There are two: (1) Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Master your craft so that when an opportunity arises, you can seize it and create your own luck. (2) Never send a first draft. Write something (correspondence, contract, etc.), walk away and wait, then reread it later with fresh eyes and a different perspective to see if you are conveying a proper message.

What is your favorite thing about Stark County?

I was raised in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and transplanted to Stark County in 2012. While Florida is where I’m from, Canton is home. Marrying my wife, Katie (née Metzger), who has Louisville roots dating back to the 1800s, has made me appreciate the heritage and tradition that Stark County offers. In addition to the heritage and tradition that Stark County offers, I enjoy knowing that it literally represents the American demographic; an urban center, suburban offerings and rural escapes.

“In knowing Howard, I’ve seen a man of character who is defined by his faith and his passion to impact the lives of everyone around him. He is generous, kind and caring.”

—Michael A. Wheeler, Esq.