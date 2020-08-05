How to Stay Fit After Graduation | School of Life

Keeping fit and avoiding fat is not as easy as it might seem after high school.

During our school years, we’re participating in sports or other activities that are physical and fun. And we’re living at home, where we have people telling us what is good for us to eat. They even fix our meals for us. How easy is that to stay slim and trim?

Then we’re tossed out into the real world—well, it might be college, which is sort of training for the real world—and suddenly, we have a need to make healthful choices. Even in a cafeteria, there are a lot of different foods from which to choose, and some of them sort of teeter on the point of the food pyramid.

That’s why weight training should include not only training with the weight we lift in a gym, but also getting some knowledge about how much food we heft on our forks and what kind of nutrition that food provides.

Fortunately, young people have authorities such as Michael Poulsen, the director of specialized exercise at the Paul & Carol David YMCA, as well as an ACE certified personal trainer and fitness nutrition specialist.

Poulsen provided the following bits of helpful fitness and nutrition advice for young people. It also works for the rest of us.

1. Eat properly.

“If you struggle with portion control when eating out, ask the waiter to box up half of your meal before serving it. It also helps to preview the menu beforehand and order first so you’re not tempted to have what everyone else is ordering.”

2. Work out.

“Strength training is so important for those looking to lose weight. Research shows incorporating exercises that build muscle into your existing weekly fitness routine is more effective than simply doing cardio alone. People with more muscle mass burn more calories.”

3. Avoid ‘simple’ solutions.

“Be wary of diet fads. Many are ineffective in the long term and can be potentially dangerous for some individuals. ChooseMyPlate.gov is a great place to start when making informed decisions on what foods to eat. You’ll be relieved to know that carbs are in fact NOT your enemy and are very important for leading an active lifestyle.”

4. Plan to succeed.

“Set yourself up for success when it comes to meeting your personal health goals. Write out specifically what you want to achieve for the week to help you stay accountable. For example, you could say that you will lift weights on Monday and Wednesday for one hour and attend a Zumba class on Thursday night. This is far less ambiguous than saying you’ll ‘be more active’ next week.”

5. Include exercise.

“Getting adequate cardiovascular activity is not as daunting as you think. Think about moving more often and sitting less. A 10-minute walk a few times a day really adds up. Adding more vigorous activities like running, swimming or heavy yard work will push you even further. The American Heart Association recommends that you try to work up to 150 minutes a week or more to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.

6. Continue to walk.

“I cannot stress this enough: move more and sit less! Many college grads gain weight after landing their first job because they are no longer walking to class and participating in organized or recreational sports. Try to get up often, take the stairs if possible and park farther away from the entrance. Packing a healthy lunch will make you less susceptible to giving in to free donuts in the break room, and keeping a gym bag in your car will leave you with no excuse to miss your workout after your shift.”