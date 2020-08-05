How do 401(k)s work?

One of the most significant changes in the private-sector workplace is the phasing out of company pensions and the advent of the 401(k).

The 401(k) is an employee-driven account, which enables workers to save for their retirement through regular payroll contributions.

In many cases, companies commit to matching all or a portion of an employee’s contribution.

Most 401(k) funds are invested in stocks, mutual funds and bonds through an investment firm chosen by the employer.

Capital gains and dividends made from those investments are not taxed until money is withdrawn.

There are two basic IRAs:

The Roth IRA taxes contributions as they are made.

In a traditional IRA, taxes are paid when money is withdrawn.

The minimum age for withdrawing funds from a 401(k) without an extra penalty is 59 years and six months.

Before a withdrawal is permitted, most 401(k) accounts require that participants be “vested” in the account for a minimum amount of time, traditionally three to five years.

The sooner a person opens a 401(k) fund, the better. The “magic” of compound interest generates wealth through allowing the investment to grow over time.

All 401(k)s are subject to fees imposed by the company which is overseeing the fund.

To learn more or to open an IRA account, contact your company’s human resources officer.