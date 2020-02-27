Hot Chocolate Cookies | Feast Awards: Cookie Wars #5

I used Swiss Miss dark chocolate variety for the cocoa powder.

I needed almost 13 minutes of bake time for best results.

When baking next time, I will add more marshmallow bits. They got “lost” in some of the cookies—both visually and taste-wise, the chocolate overpowered any marshmallow flavor.

These are best when eaten after about 15 minutes of cooling.

—Rich Desrosiers

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 1/4 cups flour

4 packages or 3/4 cups hot cocoa mix—not sugar free versions

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup Mallow Bits (mini marshmallows do not work the same and can be a bit of a sticky mess)

Directions:

1. Beat butter and sugars in large bowl with standing mixer until light and fluffy.

2. Add eggs and vanilla; mix well.

3. In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients. Gradually beat dry ingredients into butter mixture until blended. Stir in chocolate chips and Mallow Bits. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.

4. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drop 2 tablespoons dough, 2 inches apart, onto baking sheets lined with silicone baking mats or parchment paper. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.

5. Cool on baking sheets 5 minutes; remove to wire racks and cool.

Makes 36 cookies

Source: lovefromtheoven.com