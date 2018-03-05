Meyers Landing Bar & Grill

Chef: Mike Althouse

330-477-0295 • 1326 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton Twp. • facebook.com/MeyersLanding

CHEF’S DESCRIPTION: The Artisan Bianco Pizza is made by hand so no two pizzas are alike, and it is an alternative to your standard pizza. It starts with fresh dough, hand-tossed and shaped. Made with olive oil, fresh garlic and herbs topped with mozzarella and lightly brushed with a garlic butter sauce.

Menu Price: $9.99, regular menu item

The Artisan Bianco fared well in Alison Matas’ Review of Meyers Landing (inside the November 2017 issue), but our judges deemed the entry definitively “not pizza.” We’re awarding the submission an honorable mention. It’s one of the most delicous garlic cheesy breads we ever have tasted.