Homemade Halloween Treats | Halloween Fun

This year, Halloween most likely will look different than other years. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at home. Turn on “Hocus Pocus,” put on your comfiest costume and get ready to munch on these sweet treats. Because this year has been tough enough, we chose treats that are Pinterest-pretty without the hassle.

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pumpkin Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

For cookies:

2 cups butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

15-ounce can pumpkin

4 cups all-purpose flour

For frosting:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 to 4 cups powdered sugar (add until desired consistency/firmness)

ground cinnamon sprinkled on top (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl beat the 2 cups of butter with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, the 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and the nutmeg. Beat until combined. Beat in the eggs and 2 teaspoons of vanilla until combined. Beat in pumpkin. Beat in as much of the four as you can with the mixer. Stir in remaining flour with a wooden spoon.

2. Drop dough by heaping teaspoons 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until tops are set. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

3. For frosting, in a small saucepan heat the 1/2 cup butter and brown sugar until melted and smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in milk and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Spread frosting on cookies. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon if desired.

Source: dearcrissy.com

White Chocolate Strawberry Ghosts

INGREDIENTS:

Strawberries, whole

Bag of white chocolate melts

1 cup of milk chocolate melts

DIRECTIONS:

1. Melt white chocolate melts in a double broiler or a microwave safe bowl by following the directions on the back of the package. In a small bowl, do the same thing with the milk chocolate.

2. Wash and dry the strawberries and then dip them into the white chocolate. Place them on a sheet of parchment paper. Make a little tail to create the ghost effect before you place the dipped strawberry down. Continue with all the strawberries and let them dry.

3. Put the milk chocolate in a piping bag with a small circle tip (or you can place in a Ziplock bag and cut a tiny slit in the corner of the bag).

4. Pipe 2 circle eyes and an oval mouth on each strawberry to create the ghost.

Source: madeitateitlovedit.com

Halloween Witch Hat Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1 14.3-ounce bag Chocolate Creme Oreo Cookies

36 Hershey Kisses

1 package Wilton Candy Melts (yellow), cut into small squares

1 tube orange Icing

DIRECTIONS:

1. Squirt some orange icing on the bottom of a Hershey Kiss and press it down onto the Oreo.

2. Place one candy melt square in the icing that sticking out from under the Hershey Kiss.

Source: princesspinkygirl.com

Mummy Brownies

INGREDIENTS:

1 batch homemade brownies or 1 box brownie mix, prepared

12 oz. white chocolate melts

32 candy eyeballs

DIRECTIONS:

1. Bake brownies according to recipe (or package directions) and place in the freezer to cool.

2. While brownies are cooling, pour melting chocolate into a microwave-safe bowl.

3. Heat white chocolate melts in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between each, until they are completely melted.

4. Pour melted chocolate into a small Ziplock bag and cut a small opening in one of the corners.

5. Cut brownies into 12 rectangles.

6. Squeeze melted chocolate out of the Ziplock and onto brownies in a back and forth zig-zag motion.

7. Immediately place eyeballs onto melted chocolate.

8. Put finished mummies in the fridge to set.

Source: prettyprovidence.com