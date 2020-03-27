Home away from home

April '20 About Features On the Cover Raining Cats & Dogs

Kennels should provide safety, comfort

If you have to leave you pet behind when you take a trip, it’s important to secure a place where he or she will feel comfortable. Here is a list of some local kennels:

Sugarbush Kennels, 1300 Applegrove St. NE, Plain Township.

Features indoor and protected outdoor kennel runs; bedtime snacks, optional services (grooming, tooth brushing, specialized care for older dogs, etc.). Pickup service also is available.

Tours are available from 9 am. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m.

To learn more, contact Jim or Laura Campbell at 330-499-8090 or visit sugarbushkennels.com.

Promway Kennels Boarding & Grooming, 6451 Promway St. NW, Jackson Township.

Offers 24-hour staffing, tuck-in service (no tranquilizers used).

Other services include day care, nail trimming and grooming. It is a member of the Pet Care Services Association.

Tours are available. To learn more, call 330-494-8100 or visit promwaykennels.com.

Camp Bow Wow & Meow, 1630 Jackson Ave. SW, Massillon.

Open seven days a week.

Owners live on-site.

Kennels are cleaned and disinfected twice daily; nail trimming and grooming are available.

Call 330-830-5076 or visit campbowwowmeow.com.

Mellett Animal Hospital Grooming and Boarding, 4636 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton.

Indoor facility only.

The cost for dogs ranges from $13.50 to $16.50 per night. The cost for cats is $11.50 per night. Cats and dogs boarded separately.

Dog and cat grooming is available.

Veterinarians are on staff at the full-service small-animal hospital.

Closed Sundays.

Call 330-477-8088 or visit mellettanimalhospital.com.

Market North Veterinary Hospital, 5939 Market Ave. N, Plain Township.

Boarding for cats, dogs, birds and exotic pets.

There is a full-service hospital on-site.

Call 330-915-2681 or visit marketnorthvet.com.

Belpar Pet Care Centre, 4835 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Township.

There is a full-service hospital on-site.

Call 330-492-8387 or visit belparvet.com.

Lake Cable Animal Hospital, 5222 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Township.

There is a full-service hospital on-site.

Closed Sundays. Call 330-499-9370 or visit lakecableah.com or visit their Facebook page.

Doggy Day Kamp & Boarding, 6130 Melody Rd. NE, Plain Township.

The cost is $25 per dog, per night. Dogs are walked twice daily. Daycare service is available. Tours are available. Call 330-324-4700 or visit doggiedaykamp.com.

Christy’s Pet Service, 1609 Ferndale Rd. NW, Canton.

24-hour service. Call 330-232-0604.

