Holiday Sparkle

If you’ve seen the flooring or the shower subway tiles at the new Hercules Apartments in downtown Canton, then you’ve seen the work of Morris Flooring and Design.

The Jackson Township company has its roots in a family business that began in Akron in the 1950s. Today, the third generation of the family runs a business that operates in Stark County, providing the surrounding region with interior design services and flooring and tile products.

C.R. Morris, the president and owner of Morris Flooring and Design, learned the ropes working with his grandfather and father at a flooring business in Akron. He spent more than 20 years there and said one of the biggest lessons he gleaned was how to treat customers.

“Customer service was really very, very important to us,” he said.

In 2014 or 2015—he can’t remember which—he started his own business and opened a showroom on Whipple Avenue NW. Morris picked the North Canton and Canton region, he said, because there was nothing like it nearby.

His wife, Suzanne, is the lead interior designer for the business. Together, they offer customers a large selection of tile, hardwood, granite and laminate and the option of working with an interior designer.

Perusing the photos on the company’s Facebook page shows examples of colorful backsplashes, accent walls and luxury vinyl tile. Testimonials on the website from Laura of Pembroke, the Mustard Seed Market and several construction companies praise Morris Flooring and Design for its expertise and professionalism.

The current big project for Morris Flooring and Design? The new build at Gervasi Vineyard. When the 24-suite hotel and nearby distillery open by early next year, both properties will be outfitted with tile from the local business.

TIPS TO MAKE YOUR HOME SPARKLE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

From interior designers Michelle Banach and Jessica Eckinger from Morris Flooring and Design

1. Declutter. Less is more! Remove as much of your everyday stuff (blankets, pillows) as you can and then add in the stuff you need to decorate and entertain.

2. Add ambient lighting. Think twinkle lights or uplighting—anything that is different from the light you get when you flip on a switch.

3. Focus on the entry. If you don’t want to decorate your whole home, or if you just need a good place to start, work on the area where friends and family will be coming in and out of your home. You also can add lights along your driveway or at the front door to make your house look more inviting.

4. Think about scents. Get a holiday candle or oil diffuser going (and remember to put one in the bathroom!).

5. Rearrange your furniture. Make your space more conducive to conversations by moving furniture around or adding chairs if there aren’t many places to sit in your living room.