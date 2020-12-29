Have a Spa Day | Fun Things to do this Winter

It’s winter, it’s cold, your skin most likely is parched and your mind could use a mental health day—why not enjoy a day at the spa? Stark County boasts tons of wonderful spas and services to get you back in tip-top shape and feeling better than you have in months. Sometimes a day of luxury is all you need to feel refreshed and renewed.

Relax while getting a massage or a facial, or soak in the moment while your feet soak during a pedicure. If you’re looking for the full experience, try out one of these local spas.

Beginnings Salon & Day Spa:

1120 W Maple St., Hartville

330-877-2473

BeginningsSalonAndSpa.com

Canterbury Spa:

3511 Orion St. NW, North Canton

330-312-8993

CanterburySpa.com

Nevaeh Salon & Spa:

404 E Lincolnway, Minerva | 330-868-7878

1218 W Maple St., Hartville | 330-877-7878

NevaehSalonSpa.com

Sunrise Massage Therapy Services:

11366 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown

330-768-7096

SunriseMassageTherapyServices.com

The Spa at Atrium:

4151 Holiday St. NW, Canton

330-649-4203

TheSpaAtAtrium.com

The Spa at Glenmoor Country Club:

4191 Glenmoor Rd. NW, Canton | 330-966-3524

GlenmoorCC.com/Club-Info/The-Spa-at-Glenmoor-(1).aspx

If you’re not up for going out, there are ways to enjoy self-care at home instead. Some salons offer items you can buy and use at home. Or you can pick up tools and supplies on your next trip to the grocery store. Bath salts, lotions, polishes, masks, scrubs and serums abound on store shelves. Get what you’re in the mood for that day and stock up for future self-care Sundays.

Whatever you choose to do, make sure to really be present. Put the phone away, tell your family you need some alone time and don’t bring any work with you. Maybe even grab a decadent coffee or treat on your way home from the spa or to enjoy for your at-home spa day.