Have a Spa Day | Fun Things to do this Winter

It’s winter, it’s cold, your skin most likely is parched and your mind could use a mental health day—why not enjoy a day at the spa? Stark County boasts tons of wonderful spas and services to get you back in tip-top shape and feeling better than you have in months. Sometimes a day of luxury is all you need to feel refreshed and renewed.
Relax while getting a massage or a facial, or soak in the moment while your feet soak during a pedicure. If you’re looking for the full experience, try out one of these local spas.
Beginnings Salon & Day Spa:
1120 W Maple St., Hartville
330-877-2473
BeginningsSalonAndSpa.com
Canterbury Spa:
3511 Orion St. NW, North Canton
330-312-8993
CanterburySpa.com
Nevaeh Salon & Spa:
404 E Lincolnway, Minerva | 330-868-7878
1218 W Maple St., Hartville | 330-877-7878
NevaehSalonSpa.com
Sunrise Massage Therapy Services:
11366 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown
330-768-7096
SunriseMassageTherapyServices.com
The Spa at Atrium:
4151 Holiday St. NW, Canton
330-649-4203
TheSpaAtAtrium.com
The Spa at Glenmoor Country Club:
4191 Glenmoor Rd. NW, Canton | 330-966-3524
GlenmoorCC.com/Club-Info/The-Spa-at-Glenmoor-(1).aspx
If you’re not up for going out, there are ways to enjoy self-care at home instead. Some salons offer items you can buy and use at home. Or you can pick up tools and supplies on your next trip to the grocery store. Bath salts, lotions, polishes, masks, scrubs and serums abound on store shelves. Get what you’re in the mood for that day and stock up for future self-care Sundays.
Whatever you choose to do, make sure to really be present. Put the phone away, tell your family you need some alone time and don’t bring any work with you. Maybe even grab a decadent coffee or treat on your way home from the spa or to enjoy for your at-home spa day.