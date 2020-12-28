Have a Cookie Bake Off Exchange

Photo courtesy halfbakedharvest.com

We’re in a new year and the pandemic is still here and plenty of us are still working from home, so did anyone actually make New Year’s Resolutions to lose weight? I don’t think so.

So all rules aside, I think it’s the perfect time for a Cookie Bake Off Exchange. Text your friends and family, and sign up to make different kinds of cookies. Set a date for the exchange/drop off. You’ll want to make enough of each cookie for each person/family involved to be able to try them. Drop off your cookies at each participant’s house and give them a set time—possibly three days from drop off—to have their votes cast. It can be on a 1 to 5 scale or 1 to 10 scale—you decide.

After all votes are cast, you have your winner. It would also be fun to include the recipe with your drop offs, so everyone can make the cookies they loved.

Here are some unique recipes to try for your Cookie Bake Off Exchange.

Crinkly Caramel Stuffed Brownie Cookies

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Servings: 24 cookies

Calories: 227 kcal

INGREDIENTS:

6 tablespoons salted butter

3.2 ounces milk or semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons instant coffee granules (optional)

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

36 chocolate covered caramels

Flaky sea salt, for topping

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a microwave-safe bowl or glass measuring cup, melt together the butter, milk chocolate and chocolate chips until melted and smooth. Let cool completely. *This can also be done on the stove.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat together the eggs and sugar, beating on high until pale in color, about 3 minutes. Add in vanilla extract, instant coffee (if using) and the melted chocolate/butter, beating until combined. Add the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt, mix until just combined. Divide the dough in half. Cover each ball of dough and chill 1 to 2 hours in the fridge or overnight. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

3. Working with 1 dough ball at a time (leave the other in the fridge), roll the dough into tablespoon size balls. Flatten the dough slightly into a round and add the chocolate covered caramel. Scoop another tablespoon of dough out and flatten it slightly. Place the dough over the caramel, sealing the edges together. Place 3 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. If the dough softens, stick it in the freezer for a few minutes to re-chill it.

4. Bake for 10 to 14 minutes, until just set on the edges, but puffed in the center. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet. They will continue to cook slightly as they sit on the baking sheet. Sprinkle with flaky salt (if desired). Eat warm (highly recommended) or let cool and store in an airtight container for up to four days.

Source: HalfBakedHarvest.com