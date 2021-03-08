March '21 About Features About Life & Style

Hartville’s Lacrosse 360 LLC only local lacrosse store

Lacrosse 360 LLC is a small brick-and-mortar store in Hartville offering all kinds of lacrosse gear. The shop, at 854 W Maple Street, caters to lacrosse players, coaches and families in the area. It also has small events throughout the year.

By About Staff / March 8, 2021

Along with in-store sales, Lacrosse 360 also offers everything online at lacrosse360.net.

Popular brands offered are STX, Stringking, Warrior, East Coast Dyes, Lacrosse360, True Lacrosse, Epoch, Maverick, Brine, Mesh Dynasty and more.

Find everything from apparel, box lacrosse and complete sticks to goalie gear, heads, ladies’ equipment, youth equipment, mesh, protection and more.

Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 330-587-2343.

