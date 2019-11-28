Hartville MarketPlace | Shop Small

Hartville MarketPlace is three acres of indoor shopping where customers can find “makers, bakers and more all year round.”

“Inside the MarketPlace, we’ve got more than 60 boutique style shops,” said Kirk Greaves, marketing and event coordinator for the two-story MarketPlace.

Greaves noted that the shops at Hartville MarketPlace are open four days a week—Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday—from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. all year long. Still, Christmas is one of the MarketPlace’s busiest seasons.

“We’ve got so many handmade, unique things you’re not going to find at major retailers.”

The MarketPlace boasts shops that offer, among many other things, such potential holiday gifts as apparel, home furnishings, jewelry, accessories and toys.

To get shoppers in the mood, the popular family event, Winter Fest, will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, December 13, with horse-drawn carriage rides, a live animal Christmas nativity, ice carvings, a face painter, balloon twisters and of course, a chance to whisper a gift idea into Santa’s ear.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Greaves suggested the following three unique MarketPlace shops, while noting there are many more shops there waiting to fill holiday shopping needs.

1. Reignn Mercantile, a premium men’s and women’s apparel shop that provides “expertly crafted products with an effortless American style.”

2. Chocolate Creations, that offers not only retail sales of premium chocolates, but also takes customers on tours of the chocolate-making process and allows visitors to stop at the “Creation Station” to make their own chocolate bars.

3. The Boston Road Collection, the second-floor premier antique shop that has been with the MarketPlace since it opened in 2002, providing customers with an eclectic mix of vintage and rustic styles.