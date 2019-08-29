Hartville Hardware | Local Faves: Shopping & Services

One-stop hardware shop: Hartville Hardware

Hartville Hardware bills itself as “America’s Largest Hardware Store,” and, all precise measuring aside, it’s certainly big enough to lay claim to the title.

Enter the store and you’ll feel that truly this is where the term “one-stop shopping” was born, at least where hardware needs, routine or exotic, are concerned.

Visiting the giant store at 1315 Edison Avenue NW in Hartville—a second store, Hartville Hardware 2, is in Tallmadge—you’ll sense the gigantic and complete nature of the shopping facility. It doesn’t just have departments, it has “centers:” Design Center, Building Center, Paint Center and Appliance Center. Hartville Hardware also has “zones,” such as the Grill Zone. These are gigantic-sounding locations, which look as large in reality and suggest to customers that “You’re going to find what you’re looking for, and, if not, we’ve got associates standing by to assist you.”

How complete is Hartville Hardware in serving your needs as a homeowner? Consider that it has a house inside it.

“We feature an 1,830-square-foot house, which we call our ‘Idea House’ inside our store!” notes the website, hartvillehardware.com. “Come be inspired by our recently redesigned Modern Farmhouse style home. It allows you to explore and envision products in an actual home setting. Customers often ask if they can move in!”

That’s really the rub—the only perceivable “problem” with Hartville Hardware, which isn’t a problem at all to DIY enthusiasts. Sure, you simply can walk in to quickly pick up some desired tool or part. But, a lot is in the store to see. You’re going to want to stay awhile.