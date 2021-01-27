Hackenberg Realty Group | The Black Excellence Issue

Melissa Hackenberg believes that having a heart for helping people saved her career.

Hackenberg, who earned her real estate license in 2005, had been working as a real estate agent for about two years when the Great Recession began in 2007 and the economic downturn closed her employer’s local real estate office.

“I was like, ‘Holy smokes what do I do?’ ” she recalled.

The Columbiana County native who graduated from GlenOak High School in 1997 went to Cutler Real Estate, where she worked primarily as a buyer’s agent.

With many real estate transactions at a standstill, Hackenberg began looking for other options. She learned in 2009 that the city of Canton’s Down Payment Assistance Program was seeking professionals, such as Realtors, lenders and home inspectors, to teach residents about the steps involved in buying their first home.

She volunteered. It quickly led to a partnership with the city to help the buyers find their first home in Canton. She began with a handful of the program’s participants, and it grew to where she was helping as many as 40 families a year through the program, which provides low-to-moderate-income first-time buyers a no-interest forgivable loan of up to $5,000 to assist with down payment and closing costs.

“It really did help me when I didn’t have anything else because the market crashed,” said Hackenberg, who currently is working with five families through Canton’s down payment program. “I wasn’t established by that point. I definitely could’ve ended up as a statistic that year.”

Hackenberg further diversified her skills in 2010 by becoming a foreclosure broker for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she sells the homes that HUD foreclosed on, primarily in Stark, Summit and Tuscarawas counties.

The high rate of HUD foreclosures helped give Hackenberg the income to start her own brokerage, Hackenberg Realty Group, in 2014.

Hackenberg doesn’t know of any other Black real estate brokers in Stark County at this time. Neither the Stark County Realtors Association nor the Ohio Division of Real Estate tracks the race of real estate professionals.

“It’s one of those things I’m proud of,” Hackenberg said. “I worked hard for that.”

She believes there are so few Black brokers because obtaining a broker’s license requires a certain level of longevity in order to reach the education and transaction requirements.

Hackenberg knows many real estate agents retired their license during the recession or took on second jobs, which limits their ability to reach the numbers of sales needed.

“I was fortunate to have a husband who could put up with me when I didn’t have much (business),” said Hackenberg, who married Luke in 2005. “That gave me a chance to have some longevity.”

She also believes that taking every opportunity, no matter how small, has helped her.

“My smallest sale was $7,000 last year, and I have broker’s license,” she said. “Everything to me is worth something.”

This year, Hackenberg added to her real estate team, bringing on a second buyer specialist. Her company specializes in residential sales and listings and has worked with more than 1,000 families over 15 years. It guarantees the sale of a client’s home at a price agreeable to them and, if it doesn’t sell, the company will buy it.

Hackenberg, mother to Leia, 4, and August, 2, continues to have a heart for helping people.

“If I didn’t have a heart for helping people, I don’t know if I would still be doing this,” she said. “It literally saved my business.”

She has started a referral program, where she gives a portion of her commission to local nonprofit organizations when a client refers her company to someone else. Hackenberg currently is supporting EN-RICH-MENT and RAHAB Ministries.

“I’m a Christian, so I really try to keep that in my mind and in my heart,” said Hackenberg, who attends Cathedral of Life. “I try to help people and treat them in a way that glorifies God.”