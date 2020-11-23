Habitat for Humanity | Give Back Guide

Habitat for Humanity has a simple mission: To partner with low- to moderate-income families and individuals to help them purchase decent affordable housing with 0% mortgage.

“They are not given free homes at the end of their partnership with us. They purchase the homes,” said Kevin Miller, director of communications for Habitat for Humanity/East Central Ohio. “I don’t want to downplay the investment of people who partner with Habitat. They work really hard.”

People acquiring homes through Habitat put in hundreds of hours of sweat equity, including helping with the actual construction to taking educational courses on financial literacy, home maintenance and budgeting. To qualify, people also need to be currently living in housing that is substandard, and they also must have a steady income.

HOW TO HELP:

BUILD HOUSES: “We provide volunteerism opportunities,” Miller said. “Due to COVID-19, they look very different and we’re incredibly focused on keeping people healthy and safe, but our worksites are up and running. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are working to build homes. We teach everything they need to do, and we provide tools. You just have to be willing.”

RESTORE: Habitat’s ReStores are nonprofit thrift stores and donation centers. People can donate home goods and building materials and receive a tax deduction. These items are sold to make money to build more homes. Volunteers also can work at the stores.

DONATE: Individuals, organizations, churches and businesses are invited to give monetary donations to Habitat, which enable its homebuyers to have 0% mortgages.

For more information, visit HabitatECO.org and RestoreECO.org.