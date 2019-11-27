GSV Design Group | Shop Small

GSV Design Group, in Plain Township, has been making customers look and feel their best since 1992.

The Aveda concept salon strives to make every visit comfortable and relaxing and boasts a knowledgeable, friendly staff.

GSV offers a variety of head-to-toe services.

Clients can opt for hair cuts for men, women and kids, color including ombre and baylage and styling including blowouts and special event styles. GSV also offers hair texture services such as perms, relaxers and keratin treatment, as well as hair treatments to improve tresses and leave them healthy. Clients can lengthen and thicken eyelashes with lash extensions and other lash treatments. They can take a breather with massage and facial services. GSV also offers hair removal and nail services. GSV also can host bridal parties to get everyone ready for the big day.

The salon offers a full list of services and styling tips on its website, gsvdesigngroup.com.

RECOMMENDATIONS

You can’t go wrong with any of these gift suggestions from GSV Design Group.

1. A gift card: Price varies. Let your special someone treat themselves to anything from a new haircut to a relaxing massage to a mani-pedi.

2. Tulsara skin-care line: $59-$89. A new Aveda advanced skin care line that works to balance skin and accelerate skin’s ability to heal itself.

3. Aveda Love composition oil: $30. A certified organic aromatic composition oil that can be used for body, bath, hair and scalp. Aveda donates $4 of each purchase to the National Audubon Society for projects that fight climate change.