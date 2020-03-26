Groomer tips

If you’re new to dog ownership—and new to having a pet you need to get groomed—here are some tips on how to prepare for your dog’s first visit to the groomer.

• Make sure your dog is used to being touched, especially on the paws and ears.

• Brush your dog every few days to keep his or her fur from being matted and to make the groomer’s job easier.

• Stay calm when you drop off your pet to let him or her know there’s nothing to be worried about. (And don’t stop in early to see whether or not your dog is finished, since that also could make your dog anxious!)

• Take your dog for an abbreviated grooming session first so he or she gets used to going to the groomer.

• Make sure your dog goes to the bathroom before the appointment (to avoid any accidents once you get inside).

• Have an idea of what you want the finished product to look like before you go, so you can talk with your groomer about how you’d like your dog to be groomed.

• Crate-train your dog and get him or her comfortable with spending time in a crate, since that might be a component of the visit to the groomer.

• Before you leave, ask the groomer if there are any between-visit instructions you need to be aware to care for your pet.

SOURCES: petful.com, thebalancecareers.com, playbarkrun.com, quickanddirtytips.com, petco.com

And, if you’re looking for a groomer in Stark County, here are top-ranked groomers on Yelp:

1. Shaggy Paws Spa, 3508 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton

2. Little Ark Grooming Shoppe, 223 Schneider St. SE, North Canton (mobile pet grooming, 330-497-7777)

3. Dana’s Dog Spa, 6811 Wise Ave. NW, Jackson Township

4. Viking Community’s Wash and Wag Center, 440 N Main St., North Canton

5. Booney & Pooch, 1100 N Main St., North Canton