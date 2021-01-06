Groom fashion options include classic and comfy styles

From classic elegance to modern boldness, grooms are striding down the aisle showing off their style.

Smaller and more intimate gatherings have increased the trend toward informality, but that doesn’t mean the groom can’t look like a true gentleman.

“We will continue to see not only the demand for the classic tuxedo and suit, as well as coatless looks, as grooms lean into casualization and comfort trends,” said Jerry Brandehoff, senior vice president/general merchandise manager for Men’s Wearhouse and Moores Clothing for Men.

In addition to a man’s fashion disposition, attire selection is greatly influenced by location.

“For a beach wedding, easier and more casual textiles, like linen, can adapt to the theme and still look elegant and appropriate,” Brandehoff said. “With the increase of outdoor weddings, a navy blue suit with a crisp, white dress shirt with or without a tie—and possibly a pocket square—is always a timeless look.”

Fit and color

Modern men are looking for a classic yet slimmer-fit suit, which exudes confidence with its detailed elements. The coat should sit right on the shoulder; the pant should break right at the top of the shoe.

“The days of wearing tuxes two sizes larger are gone, and we think men are realizing that a tux that fits properly will actually be more flattering than a tux that’s too big,” Brandehoff said.

Men’s Wearhouse’s most popular silhouette is the two-button notch collar, and the modern peak lapel is also trending, Brandehoff said.

“Given social media, men are taking cues constantly, which in turn pushes their knowledge of fashion and personal style forward,” he said.

Color choices and patterns abound, but black or gray will never go out of style, Brandehoff said.

“However, a tuxedo in midnight blue is an ideal hue, striking the right balance between unique and classic,” he said. “Add a contrasting black satin notch or peak lapel to the jacket, pair it with a crisp formal shirt and black bow tie, and you will have a formal look suitable for even James Bond.”

For summer weddings, consider a white formal jacket, which can be the perfect choice for a memorable event.

“Be sure to ground the look with classic black tuxedo trousers,” Brandehoff said.

For a more adventurous look, printed separates give the option for distinct and elegant patterns such as foulard or modern paisley, Brandehoff said.

Extra touches

Accessories can make a suit break out from the norm.

“Although the landscape has become more casual with men pairing traditional silk black ties with their tuxes, or no neckwear at all, we still find that a classic silk black bow tie is the most elegant selection,” Brandehoff said. “Suspenders are adding flair and personality as the coatless look has become more popular.”

Shoe options are continuing to evolve, with patent smoking slippers and lace-ups for a more formal occasion, to wingtips, cap toes and brogues for a casual affair, often now paired with no-show socks, Brandehoff said.

Men’s Wearhouse offers several shopping options including BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store), appointments, contactless measurement, ship-to-home and curbside pickup to make it faster, safer and easier for customers to buy or rent their attire.

“In addition, we know that style and fit are two important factors when selecting a rental tuxedo or suit, so we launched a virtual try-on option earlier this year, giving customers the opportunity to see how they look in the product without leaving home,” Brandehoff said.

The virtual try-on allows customers to upload a photo of themselves to see how the tuxedo or suit will look. Orders can be completed entirely through the website and shipped directly to the customer.

