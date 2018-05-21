Special outdoor events calendar
Looking for some outdoor fun? Check out these outdoor events this month.
June 1 & 2
Hooked on Stark Parks
Has your teen tried fishing? Stark Parks will provide the equipment and knowledge so you can fish as a family. This two-day program begins in the classroom at 6 p.m. June 1 at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. On Day 2, you will apply those classroom skills at Walborn Reservoir between 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starkparks.com
June 6, 13, 20, 27
GV Cruise-In
Showcase your automobile or stroll among the cars at the weekly GV Cruise-In from 5 to 8 p.m., June through September. Bring the whole family for a fun, casual evening at Gervasi Vineyard. gervasivineyard.com
June 7-9
Canton Greek Fest
Canton Greek Fest brings the best of Greek culture to Canton. The festival is held at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Enjoy great food, entertainment and cooking demonstrations. cantongreekfest.com
June 8, 9
Art of the Garden
Head to Studio Arts & Glass for the Art of the Garden unique art show and sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The art show and sale will feature metal sculptures, handmade glass and pottery, glass globes and hummingbird feeders, and food and refreshments.
June 8, 9
Canton Blues Fest
The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the Canton Blues Fest on Market Square in downtown Canton with headliners taking the stage nightly at 8:30 p.m. The lineup features 18 unique blues acts on two stages, with live music running daily from noon to 10:30 p.m. Two-day VIP passes are available for $80; one-day passes are $50. Purchase online or by calling 330-458-2070. cantonbluesfest.com
June 9
Ninth annual car show presented by Don Sitts
Head to the MAPS Air Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the ninth annual car show presented by Don Sitts. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and there will be an awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Preregistration is $10 by May 26 and $15 after that. There is free admission to the museum with entry. mapsairmuseum.org
June 11-16
North Canton Jaycee Fair
Bring the kids and have some fun at the North Canton Jaycee Fair. Enjoy a week of rides, food and fun! northcantonjaycees.org
June 12
The Moonlight Serenaders Big Band
Enjoy a wide variety of big band music. The band will perform instrumental versions of approximately 20 numbers, ranging from ballads to the ever-popular “In The Mood.” Tickets are $19 per person. The concert will be in the Pavilion at 8 p.m. Doors and the cash bar will open at 7 p.m. gervasivineyard.com
June 15
Festival Fridays
Come out to the Old Nimishillen Grange in Louisville for Festival Fridays. Enjoy vendors, crafters, a beer garden, food trucks and kid and teen activities. There will be a car cruise-in from 5 to 7 p.m. and live music by New Wave Nation at 7 p.m. louisvilleohchamber.org
June 15
Night Rides on the Towpath Trail
Join Ernie’s Bike Shop on this free night ride from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must have headlights and taillights. The Blue Heron Café will be open after the ride. For more information, call 800-291-0099. starkparks.com
June 16
Fit Family 5K
The eighth annual Fit Family 5K Run and Walk Race will begin at Walsh University. This road race promotes health and wellness for all ages. The race begins at 9 a.m. The cost ranges from $10 to $25. walsh.edu
June 16
Downtown Canton Flea
Head to downtown Canton along Court Avenue NW from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Downtown Canton Flea. Awaiting you are more than 75 vendors, offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food and drink, collectibles and all kinds of crazy other stuff you won’t find anywhere else. It’s all for sale, all for you, all in one place. downtowncantonflea.com
June 16-Oct. 6
Canton Farmers’ Market
The Canton Farmers’ Market, at the Nadine McIlwain Administrative Building Parking Lot, runs Saturday mornings from 8 to 11:30 a.m. It is a producers-only market offering fresh, quality, seasonal products directly from more than 20 local growers and producers in Northeast Ohio. The market also offers baked goods, flowers and herbs, honey and jams, artisan bread, cheese, eggs, meat, pet treats and more. cantonfarmersmarket.com
June 18
Quick Stark Stand-Up Paddleboard
If you’re interested in trying out stand-up paddleboarding, this class can equip you with the basic knowledge and skills you need to do it. Expect to get wet, and wear shoes that will stay on your feet. Stark Parks will provide the rest. Meet at the Marina at Sippo Lake Park (East) at 2 p.m. Register online. starkparks.com
June 18-22 and July 23-27
Hands on Horses
Pegasus Farm offers six summer day camps for children ages 6 to 18 set against the backdrop of a rural, working farm. These camps are open to children of all abilities although some eligibility criteria is established for each camp. The horse camps feature horseback riding, carriage driving and vaulting. Each day will include an unmounted theory lesson, groundwork with your horse, grooming, tack and, best of all, riding. All of this will be accomplished while building a foundation of safety habits. The camp is from 9 a.m. to noon and costs $275 per child. pegasusfarm.org
June 19
Fitness Bike Ride
Take a fun 9-mile ride along the Middle Branch Trail from Martindale Park at 6:30 p.m. Learn proper trail etiquette and enjoy the scenery along the way. Be prepared by dressing for the weather, bringing plenty of water and wearing a helmet. This is for ages 12 and older. starkparks.com
June 21
An Evening in the Garden
Experience an enchanted evening exploring the gardens, conservatory and butterfly house. Enjoy good food, lively music, great beverages and a silent auction. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for eight. RSVP by June 14. The rain date is June 28. For more information, call 330-829-7050. beechcreekgardens.org
June 21-23
Italian-American Festival
Head to downtown Canton to experience Italian-American culture. Enjoy a wine-tasting, games, entertainment, food and more. The festival is from 4 to 10 p.m. June 21, from 4 to 11 p.m. June 22 and from noon to 11 p.m. June 23. Check the site for more details and ticket prices. cantonitalianfesta.org
June 23
17th Annual Cruisin’ Thru History Antique and Classic Car Show
The Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum and Yesterday’s Classics will host the 17th annual Cruisin’ Thru History Antique and Classic Car Show at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, door prizes and more. There also will be Planetarium shows and Discover World demonstrations throughout the day. mckinleymuseum.org
June 23
Andy Griffith Dinner Cruise
Stardust Theater will perform an original from “The Andy Griffith Show.” Enjoy dinner on the banks of the canal before joining Stardust on board the St. Helena III Canal Boat for a ride down to Lock 4 and back. Dinner will be catered from one of Canal Fulton’s favorite restaurants. Tickets are $37 and include dinner, the performance and the canal boat ride. The event is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Meet at the Canal Fulton Canalway Center. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov