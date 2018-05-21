Looking for some outdoor fun? Check out these outdoor events this month.

June 1 & 2Has your teen tried fishing? Stark Parks will provide the equipment and knowledge so you can fish as a family. This two-day program begins in the classroom at 6 p.m. June 1 at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. On Day 2, you will apply those classroom skills at Walborn Reservoir between 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starkparks.com

June 6, 13, 20, 27

GV Cruise-In

Showcase your automobile or stroll among the cars at the weekly GV Cruise-In from 5 to 8 p.m., June through September. Bring the whole family for a fun, casual evening at Gervasi Vineyard. gervasivineyard.com

June 7-9

Canton Greek Fest

Canton Greek Fest brings the best of Greek culture to Canton. The festival is held at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Enjoy great food, entertainment and cooking demonstrations. cantongreekfest.com

June 8, 9

Art of the Garden

Head to Studio Arts & Glass for the Art of the Garden unique art show and sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The art show and sale will feature metal sculptures, handmade glass and pottery, glass globes and hummingbird feeders, and food and refreshments.

June 8, 9

Canton Blues Fest

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the Canton Blues Fest on Market Square in downtown Canton with headliners taking the stage nightly at 8:30 p.m. The lineup features 18 unique blues acts on two stages, with live music running daily from noon to 10:30 p.m. Two-day VIP passes are available for $80; one-day passes are $50. Purchase online or by calling 330-458-2070. cantonbluesfest.com

June 9

Ninth annual car show presented by Don Sitts

Head to the MAPS Air Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the ninth annual car show presented by Don Sitts. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and there will be an awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Preregistration is $10 by May 26 and $15 after that. There is free admission to the museum with entry. mapsairmuseum.org

June 11-16

North Canton Jaycee Fair

Bring the kids and have some fun at the North Canton Jaycee Fair. Enjoy a week of rides, food and fun! northcantonjaycees.org

June 12

The Moonlight Serenaders Big Band

Enjoy a wide variety of big band music. The band will perform instrumental versions of approximately 20 numbers, ranging from ballads to the ever-popular “In The Mood.” Tickets are $19 per person. The concert will be in the Pavilion at 8 p.m. Doors and the cash bar will open at 7 p.m. gervasivineyard.com

June 15

Festival Fridays

Come out to the Old Nimishillen Grange in Louisville for Festival Fridays. Enjoy vendors, crafters, a beer garden, food trucks and kid and teen activities. There will be a car cruise-in from 5 to 7 p.m. and live music by New Wave Nation at 7 p.m. louisvilleohchamber.org

June 15

Night Rides on the Towpath Trail

Join Ernie’s Bike Shop on this free night ride from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on the Towpath Trail beginning at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet, and bikes must have headlights and taillights. The Blue Heron Café will be open after the ride. For more information, call 800-291-0099. starkparks.com

June 16

Fit Family 5K

The eighth annual Fit Family 5K Run and Walk Race will begin at Walsh University. This road race promotes health and wellness for all ages. The race begins at 9 a.m. The cost ranges from $10 to $25. walsh.edu

