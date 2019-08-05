Get involved & make friends | Back to School

It isn’t always easy to navigate the social landscape at school. Making friends and getting involved can feel tough for anyone starting a new school year, whether at a new school or not. Here are a few tips on how to become more involved:

1. Join an after-school club that centers on your personal interests/hobbies. Many schools have groups for students who enjoy robotics, LEGOs, science, video gaming, drama, public speaking and chess. If no such club exists for your particular interest, consider requesting permission to start one.

2. Be a good listener. Good conversation starters can include asking people questions about a particular class or a homework assignment.

3. Do kind things for others. Kids remember when someone was kind to them, and they may be looking for a friend, as well.

4. Be friendly. Compliment people. Be curious about their interests.

5. Share something about yourself, such as what TV shows, books and movies you enjoy. Finding common ground is a great way for friendships to blossom.

6. Volunteer to help with school-wide and community projects. Not only does this help students get involved, but it will look great on scholarship and job applications in the future.

7. Consider trying out for an athletic team or the school band. Being part of a team or group helps kids feel more connected. If the whole team is striving for a goal, it helps bond the group.

