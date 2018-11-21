Gervasi Vineyard’s Cucina culinary classes | Shop Small

Whether you’re a dedicated home cook or unsure about the difference between broiling and boiling, you can find culinary enlightenment at Gervasi Vineyard’s Cucina culinary classes.

The small classes, taught in a professional kitchen by expert chef instructors, offer students hands-on personalized instruction.

“There’s a vast wealth of information and knowledge that goes into each class, even if they’re simple ones,” said Cucina director Julianna Wilmoth.

“It’s just a great opportunity, whether you are an experienced hobby chef at home or a novice, it gives you the opportunity to ask all the questions and the what-ifs.”

Classes are offered across two semesters from October through May. Subjects range from expert to introductory, such as a recently offered knife fundamentals class. Other classes offered this fall included Pizza and Pannotello, Homemade Artisan Cheeses, Christmas in New Orleans and Professional Cooking Decorating.

“There’s a wide variety of classes,” Wilmoth said, adding that Cucina draws instructors in different areas of expertise from all over Northeast Ohio.

The spring semester will include classes focused on St. Patrick’s Day, cake decorating and curries and other Indian cuisine. Wilmoth also is planning a class focused on bourbon and rum—think rum-glazed pork and caramelized walnut bourbon ice cream—to take advantage of Gervasi’s new Still House distillery.

“That’s going to be a lot of fun,” she added.

Classes are limited to 16 students. Often couples will take a class together, but there’s also plenty of solo students and sometimes whole families—cooks age 15 and older are welcome, Wilmoth said.

Classes are $90 per person. After helping to create a meal, students will get to taste the fruits of their labor alongside a perfectly paired glass of Gervasi wine. Students also take home the recipes from the class so they can recreate the experience at home.

A class schedule and registration information is available online at gervasivineyard.com/Learn/Culinary-Classes.

If you want to give your loved ones the gift of culinary expertise, you can purchase Cucina gift cards in $50, $90 and $180 increments. Gift certificates are good for two years or four semesters of classes.