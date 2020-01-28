Foodie Pairs | Fun Dates in Stark County

A shared interest (or obsession) in cooking, dining and other things food-related can inspire a memorable and interactive date. Here are some suggestions.

For starters, taking a cooking class together could be great fun, a simultaneous form of theater, learning, eating and interacting.

The Loretta Paganini School of Cooking offers regular classes in a kitchen classroom at Fishers Foods at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW in Plain Township. Scheduled for February 6 is the hands-on and couples-themed “Cooking Together: Love Is In The Air;” other upcoming classes include “A French Rendezvous” (February 10) and “Fat Tuesday Fun” (February 25). For full details, visit LPSCINC.com.

Gervasi Vineyard at 1700 55th Street NE in Canton offers a regular schedule of hands-on cooking classes in The Villa Grande’s professional prep kitchen that would be couple-friendly. Upcoming classes include “One Pan, Two Plates: Romantic Italian” (February 18) and “Southern Kitchen,” billed as a “Southern-themed date night.” Visit shop.gervasivineyard.com/cucina-class-schedule for more information.

Another food-focused experience for a date would be sharing a Canton Food Tour, offered in afternoon and evening versions from April through mid-November. These informal, yet informative guided strolls through downtown Canton include stops at four restaurants for small plates. Afternoon tours often include a gallery or retail shop stop. Full details are available at cantonfoodtours.com.

Seeking something a little more spontaneous for your foodie date? Consider a visit to downtown Canton’s Paris-themed cheese shop and cafe, Fromage du Monde, (340 Fourth St. NW) for a shared cheese flight. How about a leisurely trip to DioGuardi’s Italian Marketplace (3116 Market Ave. N, Canton) for homemade pasta and sauces? Studio Bakery (4339 Dressler Rd. NW, Jackson Township) has an array of scratch-made, natural-ingredient temptations. Avenue Wine Shop (1728 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton) hosts casual wine tastings with hors d’oeuvres each Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

And there’s always a food-related movie to watch together (with choice snacks). Try “Big Night,” “Chocolat,” “Julie & Julia,” “The Hundred-Foot Journey” or “Chef.”