Food Tour: Side Dishes

Chips & Dip

from Thatsa Wrapp

Anyone who’s ever eaten at Thatsa Wrapp knows the real star of the meal is the side of chips and dip. Specifically the dip. It reminds me of French onion dip with a ranch packet mixed in. The garlicky, onion flavor is strong, but there’s a nice mix of herbs to balance the whole thing out. It’s also got a more liquid consistency than other chip dips, which makes me tempted to use it as a sauce for my wrap, too. Plus, the chips are thick and crunchy without being too oily.

—Alison Matas

——————————

French fries

from UnHitched Brewing Co.

I love french fries. I especially love those beautiful brown hand-cut, skin-on, crispy fries that pair perfectly with nearly any dipping sauce.

UnHitched Brewing Co. in Louisville has those fries.

They arrive in a heaping pile of crispy goodness next to one of UnHitched’s excellent sandwiches or burgers. Topped with a seriously good seasoning blend, these fries are delicious plain or dunked into a side of ketchup.

There are plenty of reasons to visit UnHitched—good beer, a great space and a creative, tasty menu—but the fries alone are almost worth the trip.

—Jessica Holbrook

——————————

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

from Willow Bistro

This might be the best macaroni and cheese I’ve ever eaten. It’s perfectly cooked corkscrew pasta swimming in creamy, smoky Gouda sauce and mixed with pieces of bacon. The side dish portion is nearly large enough—and certainly decadent enough—to be a complete meal on its own.

—Alison Matas