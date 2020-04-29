Food Tour: Entrees

Ham, egg and American cheese on croissant breakfast sandwich

from Hazel & Rye Artisan Baking Co.

Hazel & Rye Artisan Baking Co. is known for its decadent pastries, colorful macarons and tasty lunches, but its breakfast sandwiches are downtown Canton’s best kept secret.

Hazel & Rye offers the sandwiches, only available before 11 a.m., for $4.50. It’s a definite bargain. You get your pick of breakfast breads—wheat, Italian or rye toast; a bagel; croissant or wrap—stuffed with a freshly fried egg, ham or bacon and choice of cheese.

My sandwich of choice is a ham, egg and American cheese on croissant. The buttery, flaky, toasted croissant is a perfect pairing to gooey melted cheese and the fried eggs and ham. Paired with a cup of coffee, it’s the ideal start to any work day.

—Jessica Holbrook

——————————

Tuna Melt

from Heggy’s

Whenever I make a tuna melt at home—honestly, it’s probably more than I should try—I’m trying to recreate the one at Heggy’s in Alliance.

I never quite succeed. Something about the contrast between warm, buttery, toasty bread and the cold delicious tuna salad is comforting. The cold tuna slows down the melting of the cheese, giving it this amazing texture that’s soft without being gooey.

Pair it with Heggy’s famous butter fries and a milkshake and you’ve got the ideal diner meal.

—Jessica Holbrook

——————————

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

from Table Six Kitchen + Bar

Table Six Kitchen + Bar is known for its shareable small plates.

But my favorite dish on the menu is one you’ll want to keep to yourself.

The restaurant’s Teriyaki Salmon Bowl includes Ohio City fresh noodle; a seared, teriyaki-glazed salmon filet; veggies and basil. What makes it so delicious is the way the sweet teriyaki on the mild-flavored salmon complements the savory sauce that coats the vegetables underneath.

Listed under the “Bowls” section of the menu, the dish is one of Table Six’s more expensive items at $23. But it’s well worth the indulgence due to the generous hunk of salmon you receive.

—Kelli Weir

——————————

The Daydreamer

from SOL Pie Pizza

This pizza shouldn’t work, but it does. The Daydreamer pizza is loaded with salami, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sausage and cheese and then topped with maple glazed bacon and basil. I love it for the sweet, smoky combo that comes from the onions and maple glaze. And everything is made better by the chewy, hand-tossed crust.

—Alison Matas

——————————

Steak

from Fronimo’s

Plenty of people don’t think of Fronimo’s when they think of steak in Stark County. Sparta comes to mind, and who could blame you? The restaurant is into a second—and close to a third—generation of making steak dinners at Sparta. Baker’s Cafe? Yep.

Let me tell you something: Fronimo’s serves a steak that is always done to perfection (medium rare is my medium rare with a warm, pink center but not a piece of meat that looks like it needs a gurney). The cut of steak here, too, is nice and thick.

There are two things that separate Fronimo’s steaks. The first is the seasoning. No one has told me the secret combination, but it has a nice kick of heat and a good salt to it. I will admit, I usually call for A1 for my steaks. Not here.

The other thing that sets Fronimo’s apart is the risotto side dish. This place is almost as known for its dinners as it is for its risotto. Don’t pass on the risotto, regardless of the flavor being offered.

And don’t blush at the price of this meal. It is in the $30 range, but would you expect a really good steak dinner to be less?

—Todd Porter

——————————

Business Box Lunch

from Jasmine Asian Bistro

Long a Japanese tradition, the business box lunch special at Jasmine Asian Bistro in Canton is a great option because it gives you a palate of flavors.

The lunch literally comes in a flat box, divided into four equal compartments: one for rice; one for vegetables; one for your choice of chicken, shrimp or beef, and one for an orange.

Because food in Japan is not just food—it’s also art—the business box is colorful and beautifully presented.

Sauce choices are garlic, mango, brown and Thai basil.

—Charita Goshay