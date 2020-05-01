Food Tour: Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

from Baker’s Cafe’ 33

Peanut butter and chocolate is a combination proven to work. Taste buds will tell you.

And, perhaps nowhere can you expect the blending to be more flavorful than the peanut butter pie served for dessert at Baker’s Cafe’ 33 in Canton.

Juices flow just by visualizing this mouthwatering dessert. Start with a buttery crust of graham cracker crumbs. Layer a peanut butter mousse filling atop it. Drizzle chocolate syrup over your slice—it’s a worthwhile slight extra charge. The result is a memorable dessert leaving a flavor that likely will remain in your mind long after the sweet treat has been devoured.

This creamy pie’s name identifies the star, but the taste is not overpowering. Chocolate is allowed to partner, instead of compete.

Steaks are classic entrees that draw many diners to Baker’s, but the peanut butter pie is what keeps them from rushing away.

—Gary Brown

——————————

Apple Fritter

from Dough Co. Doughnuts & Coffee

I hate apple pie, but I love this doughnut. Now, you’ve got two choices when you go to get an apple fritter at Dough Co. Doughnuts & Coffee. You can order the reasonable-sized “little” apple fritter, or you can order the fritter that’s roughly the size of a hubcap and easily could feed four people. Either way, you’re in for a treat that’s dense, gooey and perfectly cinnamon-seasoned. It’s covered in heavy glaze that cracks pleasingly when you rip off pieces. This is the doughnut that puts all other doughnuts to shame.

—Alison Matas

——————————

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich with Peanut Butter Buttercream Filling

from Sprinkle City

It can be hard to decide what to choose from the display case at Sprinkle City. On a whim, I decided to try the Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich with Peanut Butter Buttercream Filling ($2.50). This is my new favorite dessert! It’s so sweet, delicious and the perfect consistency. The cookies are always tasty and fresh, and the filling is always light and creamy. This isn’t the kind of dessert you want after a big meal. It’s pretty filling, so prepare yourself. I could eat one of these everyday.

—Kelsey Davis

——————————

Ice Cream Sandwich

from Country Cones

I’ve written about my love for this ice cream sandwich several times, but I won’t stop talking about how good it is. For starters, it’s massive. (It’s about the same size as my face.) The sandwich is made of two soft, perfect chocolate chip cookies with a ton of vanilla ice cream between them. And it’s only $4. My best friend got me hooked on these a couple of years ago after a bad breakup—I didn’t want to eat anything, and then I shocked her by eating almost an entire one of these. At one point, I had an entire bag of the sandwiches in my freezer and handed them out to my friends after their breakups. But I’m pleased to report they taste just as good when you’re happy.

—Alison Matas