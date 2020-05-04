Food Tour: Beverages

Bomb Coffee

from Cultured Coffee & Waffles

The first time I tried a Bomb Coffee from Cultured Coffee & Waffles, I was intrigued. The fact the ingredients are under wraps makes it a bit more exciting than your average latte. I usually opt for the iced version, but it does come hot, as well. There’s a bit of cinnamon flavor, a hint of spice and a smoothness to it. It’s very tasty and an easy favorite! It’s been awhile since I ordered a hot one, but I know for a fact the iced version comes with a cinnamon stick and is topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder. At $3.75 for a medium, it’s a no-brainer.

—Kelsey Davis

——————————

Peach Fork Ale

from Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery

Last summer, my friend Jon brought a six pack of Maize Valley’s Peach Fork to nearly every gathering.

It’s a near perfect summer beer. Peach Fork is a hazy wheat beer with a mild peach flavor and a hint of sweetness. It’s refreshing, tasty, and at 5% ABV, it’s great for drinking during a barbecue or just while sitting on your porch on a warm day.

If last year is any indication, you can grab six packs to enjoy at home. Or stop by Maize Valley’s Hartville location, order it on tap and soak in the beautiful scenery.

—Jessica Holbrook

——————————

Dolce Sera Wine

from Gervasi Vineyard

While on a friend date at The Twisted Olive with my gal pal, Carly, we opted for drinks and dessert—our usual go-to. That’s the first time I tried Gervasi Vineyard’s Dolce Sera wine. It’s a very sweet, very delicious riesling. Some wines have a little bitterness and burn to them; this one does not. It goes down a little too smooth, so be careful. Get yourself a bottle at The Marketplace for $16, or enjoy a glass with your next meal at any of the Gervasi restaurants.

—Kelsey Davis