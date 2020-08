Food & Dining Readers’ Picks | Local Faves

Restaurant

Table Six Kitchen + Bar

6113 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-305-1666, table6canton.com

Runner-up: Desert Inn

New Restaurant

Royal Docks Foeder House + Kitchen

2668 Easton St. NE, Canton, 330-353-9103, docks.beer

Runner-up: First Watch

Romantic Restaurant

Gervasi Vineyard

1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com

Runner-up: Desert Inn

Fine Dining

Gervasi Vineyard

1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com

Runner-up: Bender’s Tavern

Breakfast

Deli Ohio

328 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton, 330-453-7777, deliohio.com

Runner-up: Twisted Citrus

Brunch

Twisted Citrus

1649 N Main St., North Canton, 330-305-9680, thetwistedcitrus.com

Runner-up: Samantha’s on Portage

Lunch

Deli Ohio

328 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton, 330-453-7777, deliohio.com

Runner-up: Hazel & Rye Artisan Baking Co.

Soup/Salad

Deli Ohio

328 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton, 330-453-7777, deliohio.com

Runner-up: Grinder’s Above & Beyond

Appetizers

Table Six Kitchen + Bar

6113 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-305-1666, table6canton.com

Runner-up: The Crush House

Dinner Dish

Cajun Shrimp Pasta at Kozmo’s Grille

37 First St. SW, Massillon, 330-832-8807, kozmosgrille.com

Runner-up: Steak on a Stick at John’s Bar & Grille

Family Restaurant

Tozzi’s on 12th in Canton

4210 12th St. NW, Canton, 330-477-7515, tozzison12th.com

Runner-up: Papa Gyros

Late-Night Eats

George’s Lounge

229 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-452-0029, georgescanton.com

Runner-up: Swensons

Healthy Food

BAM! Healthy Cuisine

7160 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, 330-880-0226; 2185 E Maple St., North Canton, 330-494-7136, bamhealthycuisine.com

Runner-up: Deli Ohio

Takeout

Deli Ohio

328 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton, 330-453-7777, deliohio.com

Runner-up: Thatsa Wrapp

Patio

Gervasi Vineyard

1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com

Runner-up: The Twisted Olive

Farmers’ Market

Plain Township Farmers’ Market

1714 Schneider St. NE, Canton, 330-492-4689, plaintownship.com/farmersmarket.aspx

Runner-up: Canton Farmers’ Market

Grocer

Fishers Foods

5215 Fulton Dr. NW, Jackson Twp. 4403 Cleveland Ave., Canton. 4401 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton. 8100 Cleveland Ave. NW, North Canton. 330-497-3000, fishersfoods.com

Runner-up: Buehler’s Fresh Foods

Seafood

Bender’s Tavern

137 Court Ave. SW, Canton, 330-453-8424, benderscanton.com

Runner-up: Tozzi’s on 12th

Asian Cuisine

Basil Asian Bistro

585 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-452-3888, basilasianrestaurant.com

Runner-up: Jasmine Asian Bistro

Indian Cuisine

Bombay Sitar

5111 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, 330-305-0671, bombaysitar.com

Runner-up: Kabab and Curry

Italian Cuisine

Tozzi’s on 12th in Canton

4210 12th St. NW, Canton, 330-477-7515, tozzison12th.com

Runner-up: Lucca

Mediterranean Cuisine

Desert Inn

204 12th St. NW, Canton, 330-456-1766, desertinncanton.com

Runner-up: Aladdin’s Eatery

Mexican Cuisine

Pancho’s Southwestern Grill

4335 Massillon Rd., North Canton, 330-896-1991, panchosgrille.com

Runner-up: El Campesino

Sandwich

Deli Ohio

328 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton, 330-453-7777, deliohio.com

Runner-up: Melt Bar & Grilled

Burger

Loby’s Bar & Grille

4736 Hills and Dales Rd. NW, Canton, 330-479-9860, lobysbar.com

Runner-up: George’s Lounge

Fries or Chips

Heggy’s Nut Shop

3200 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, 330-454-6611, heggysnutshop.com

Runner-up: Thatsa Wrapp

Pizza

Lindsey’s Pizza

2827 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, 330-477-3800, lindseyspizza.com

Runner-up: Angello’s 2 Go

Steak

Tozzi’s on 12th

4210 12th St. NW, Canton, 330-477-7515, tozzison12th.com

Runner-up: Bocca Grande Italian Steakhouse

Wings/BBQ

Sister’s Soul Food

900 Harrison Ave. SW, Canton, 330-458-1281

Runner-up: Roosters Wings

Dessert

Taggart’s Ice Cream

1401 Fulton Rd. NW, Canton, 330-452-6844; 107 S Main St., Magnolia, 330-866-9344, taggartsicecream.com

Runner-up: Grinder’s Above & Beyond

Ice Cream

Pav’s Creamery

708 S Main St., North Canton, 330-472-3348, pavscreamery.com

Runner-up: Taggart’s Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant

Chocolates

Heggy’s Nut Shop

3200 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, 330-454-6611, heggysnutshop.com

Runner-up: Ben Wollenberg Chocolates & Nuts

Bakery

Little Chunk of Goodness

littlechunkofgoodness.com

Runner-up: Johnnie’s Bakery

Donuts

Dough Co.

4742 Hills and Dales Rd. NW, Canton, 330-827-0700

Runner-up: Peace, Love and Little Donuts Canal Fulton

Coffee Shop

Walkie Talkie Espresso & Coffee

504 15th St. NW, Canton, 330-353-8494, walkietalkiecoffee.square.site

Runner-up: Muggswigz Coffee & Tea Co.

Happy Hour

The Crush House

1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com

Runner-up: Table Six Kitchen + Bar

Neighborhood Bar

Loby’s Bar & Grille

4736 Hills and Dales Rd. NW, Canton, 330-479-9860, lobysbar.com

Runner-up: George’s Lounge

Brewery

Royal Docks Brewing Co.

Taproom + Kitchen: 7162 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, 330-353-9103; Brewhouse + Cannery (Events): 5646 Wales Ave. NW, Massillon, 330-353-9103; Foeder House + Kitchen: 2668 Easton St. NE, Canton, 330-353-9103; Akron-Canton Airport (CAK Taproom): 5400 Lauby Rd., North Canton, 330-499-7974, docks.beer

Runner-up: UnHitched Brewing Co.

Beer Selection

The Auricle

201 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-353-8694, Find The Auricle – Venue & Bar on Facebook

Runner-up: The Barrel Room

Craft Cocktails

Table Six Kitchen + Bar

6113 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-305-1666, table6canton.com

Runner-up: The Still House at Gervasi Vineyard

Winery

Gervasi Vineyard

1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com

Runner-up: Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery

Wine List

Gervasi Vineyard

1700 55th St. NE, Canton, 330-497-1000, gervasivineyard.com

Runner-up: The Barrel Room