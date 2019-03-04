Ferraro’s Family Restaurant & Bakery | Donut Wars

Honorable Mention ••• Glazed donut and creamsticks (vanilla, chocolate and maple)

For more than a century, Ferraro’s Family Restaurant & Bakery has given customers plenty of ways to satisfy a sweet tooth.

The old-school Stark County staple is open 24/7. And whether you’re stopping by for a hearty breakfast, a casual dinner or a late-night snack, you can grab a donut or creamstick for the road.

But with so many other bakery options, donuts just aren’t a big seller, said owner Frank Ferraro. “We have donuts, but they aren’t one of our big products … people seem to want different stuff that we have, not the donuts.”

Customers love Ferraro’s breads, pastries, brownies, cookies and pies. Other favorites include apple fritters, elephant ears, fruit turnovers and pepperoni rolls. The restaurant has a table with prepackaged pastries ready to go if a customer doesn’t want to take the time to hunt through the big display case.

The family-owned eatery has been using some of the same recipes for more than a hundred years, though some ingredients have had to change with the times, he said.

It employs two full-time bakers with plenty of experience, and sometimes brings in a third to cover weekend rushes. They spend the night baking to meet customer demands.

Pies, especially, are a big seller. They offer 25 different types of pies, sold either by the slice or by the pie, including harder to find varieties such as elderberry and raisin. The bakery sells about 300 pies a week and around the holidays, those orders top 2,000 pies, Ferraro said.

Customers pop in just for the bakery, but those who stop by for a meal never leave empty-handed.

“It’s unusual to see someone walk out without something, a couple cookies or a couple brownies,” he said.