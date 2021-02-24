Feast Awards: Thatsa Wrapp Shack

After nearly a decade in downtown Canton, Jeff Wagner opened the second location of his sandwich shop Thatsa Wrapp in Plain Township, near the North Canton border, in 2019.

The original downtown location closed last year, but the popular eatery lives on at the Thatsa Wrapp Shack, which offers a carryout only menu stuffed with wraps, salads and sides.

Thatsa Wrapp Shack emphasizes fresh, local ingredients in unique combinations—these aren’t your typical meat-and-cheese wraps—and is known for its homemade sauces, desserts and creating the “perfect chip.”

Here are some fan favorites:

Homemade dip: The chip dip, which is equally delicious with a side of veggies or its perfectly crisp homemade chips, is addictingly good. Thatsa Wrapp also sells containers of the dip solo so you can try it on your favorite snacks at home.

Strawberry Fields salad: Fresh spinach topped with feta, strawberries, red onions and toasted almonds and served with a delicious basil vinaigrette. It’s excellent solo and even better topped with grilled chicken.

Hummus a Tune wrap: A delicious vegetarian-friendly wrap with homemade hummus, fresh cucumbers, spinach, red onions, tomato and avocado with sunflower seeds and red pepper mayo.

Say Hello to my Little Friend wrap: All the best parts of a Cuban sandwich—slow-roasted pork, hickory ham, housemade spicy pickles, Swiss cheese, lettuce, red onions and mustard sauce—in a wrap.

Buffalo Cheese Chips: Thatsa Wrapp boasts of creating the perfect chip, and they might be right. The housemade chips are light, crispy and pack lots of flavor. Topped with melted mozzarella and buffalo chicken, they’re close to perfect.

Thatsa Wrapp Shack is at 7944 Cleveland Avenue NW in Plain Township. Order ahead at 330-499-9727 and ThatsaWrapp.net. Carryout only.