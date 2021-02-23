Feast Awards: Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar

You know you can expect tasty and reasonably priced food when Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar’s Facebook page apologizes for and adapts to long lines and wait times for food on its “Sushi Mondays.”

“Due to high demand of our $3.99 ‘Sushi Mondays,’ we will have three sushi chefs to process orders much faster,” the page told its customers earlier this year. “We appreciate your patience. … Thank you for your support during these times.”

Mondays are carryout only at Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar, the restaurant that owner Chonlada “Joy” Gesaman opened in 2016 at the north end of Foxboro Square Plaza in Jackson Township.

“We offer authentic Lanna style Thai food,” Gesaman said at an online review site. “We make everything from scratch with only the finest ingredients. Many of our spices come directly from Thailand.”

Dan Kane, restaurant reviewer for The Canton Repository and a staff writer for About magazine, dined there not long after it opened and Gesaman suggested he order the house specialty, Gang Hung Lae (Lanna pork curry), which “is marinated overnight then slow cooked for three hours,” Kane explained in his review. It doesn’t disappoint.

And the owner also recommended ordering “bubble tea,” a “pearly milk tea,” which Gesaman said is a popular drink choice at Thai Lanna.

Others who have eaten at Thai Lanna serve up a host of other preferred selections—both fish- and meat-based and vegetarian. Try such appetizers as spicy tuna roll, satay, crab rangoon or spring rolls. Follow it with creamy tom yum soup. Perhaps order ginger stir fry for an entree. And top off the dinner with fried bananas.

It’s dinner in a Northern Thai style.

Visit Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar at 7257 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Township. For more information, call 330-818-1789 or order online at ThaiLannaSushi.com. Delivery is available.