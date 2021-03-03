Feast Awards: Jalisco

It’s hard to replicate the complete Mexican restaurant experience at home. You can’t really carry out bottomless baskets of chips and salsa or order another pitcher of margaritas without emptying your own bottles of tequila and triple sec.

But you can come pretty close with Jalisco’s generous portion sizes, crispy homemade tortilla chips and tasty to-go margaritas.

Some fan favorites:

Burrito California (#55): A massive—seriously, it’s big—burrito stuffed with your choice of grilled steak, shrimp or chicken and rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole all smothered in cheese sauce. It’s big enough to share, but you’ll probably want to keep this all to yourself.

Fajitas: Jalisco boasts several varieties of fajitas, all of them delicious. For a vegetarian twist, the veggie fajita replaces grilled meat with fresh grilled zucchinis, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.

Fresh tableside guacamole: OK, so you can’t really get tableside guacamole to-go, but Jalisco still offers carryout customers fresh, delicious, flavorful guac served with its homemade tortilla chips.

Margaritas: Whether you like them traditional and on-the-rocks or blended and flavored, margaritas and Mexican food are great companions. Jalisco offers a variety of flavors including raspberry, guava, peach, mango, blueberry pomegranate and watermelon.

Jalisco is at 2367 W State Street in Alliance. Call 330-829-7135 for carryout, or order online with UberEats and ChowNow.