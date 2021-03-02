March '21 About Features Feast Awards On the Cover

Feast Awards: Irie Island

The building’s exterior adorned with the bright colors of Jamaica, Irie Island is a happy place. The restaurant at 3407 Mahoning Road, located on the eastern edge of Canton, offers cuisine that is authentically Jamaican.

By Charita Goshay / March 2, 2021

Irie Island’s menu is steeped in tradition, from fried plantains, which are a staple of the Caribbean, to curry goat, shrimp and chicken dinners.

There’s a variety of soups, brown-stew fish and red snapper, oxtails, the island’s world-famous jerk chicken and the best cabbage you’ll ever eat.

Pork is not available.

A large portion of Irie Island’s business is carryout. Owner and head chef Melissa Bailey has curated a devoted, regional following.

Irie Island’s business always has leaned toward carryout. Delivery also is available. Call 234-360-8964, or visit them on Facebook.

