Feast Awards: El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

El Rincon calls itself “a Mexican restaurant, always cooking the most authentic dishes.”

The restaurant’s online list of reasonably priced “best sellers” at both the Canton and North Canton location is lengthy, which is another way of saying, “If you like Mexican food, you’ll find it here.” Lunch Chimichangas. Nachos Supreme. Burritos Dinners.

For plate-filling entrees, you can choose Huevos con Chorizo, a spicy Mexican morning meal that serves sausage over corn tortillas, or Carne Azada, a dish of grilled and sliced beef.

Not as hungry? Try El Rincon’s Guacamole Dip or perhaps its simple Cheese Dip. Perhaps the Chicken Soup—slices of avocado lay on top—might satisfy your craving for comfort food and take away the chill of cold days.

For quick fixes, simple orders of tacos or quesadillas or burritos with sides fit the bill. More hungry appetites can be met with El Rincon’s “make your own” combos and lunch specials. And, yes, there is a kids’ menu.

Top it off with a drink—the Frozen Margarita to go and Paloma are popular—and you just might feel as though you crossed the southern border.

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant has two locations: 3212 Tuscarawas Street W, Canton; 330-453-9200; ElRinconCanton.com; and 720 S Main Street, North Canton; 330-497-2229; ElRinconNorthCanton.com.