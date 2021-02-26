Feast Awards: Bombay Sitar Finest Indian Cuisine

As the coronavirus pandemic wore on, my husband, Josh, and I found ourselves in a carryout rut. We were going to the same few restaurants and ordering the same meals month after month.

Prompted in part by this assignment, we decided to break the routine by venturing outside our comfort zone and trying Bombay Sitar Finest Indian Cuisine.

The restaurant at 5111 Fulton Drive NW is now part of our rotation.

Our favorite so far is the Special Combination dinner for two because it allows us to try a variety: Shish kebab, chicken, tikka, lamb rogan josh, vegetable korma, rice and bread. Everything has been exceptional, and there’s always plenty left over for next-day meals.

When you order, be sure to know how spicy you want your meals: mild, medium, hot or Indian hot. We found that medium gave the food a nice kick without giving us runny noses.

To order, call 330-305-0671. Delivery also is available through Doordash and GrubHub.