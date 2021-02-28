Feast Awards: Bann Thai

Bann Thai opened in the east end of Alliance last year, bringing authentic Thai food to the Carnation City.

The family-owned eatery, located at 20430 Harrisburg Westville Road between Alliance and Sebring, offers a diverse menu of curries, noodles, stir-fries, salads and other dishes, including a kid’s menu and plenty of options for vegetarians.

The selection makes it easy to please a crowd of even picky eaters, and the restaurant lets you specify your level of heat on a scale of 1 to 10, so it’s great for both spice enthusiasts and first-timers.

Some fan favorites:

Baby Egg-Rolls: Ground chicken and green onion wrapped in rice paper and served with sweet and sour sauce. These crispy little guys are the perfect bite to start your meal.

Crazy Noddles: Thick noodles stir-fried in a delicious sweet and spicy sauce with loads of veggies, basil leaves, eggs, jalapeño and bean sprouts, plus your choice of protein.

Green Curry or “Kang Khiaw Wan:” A delightful combo of sweet, spicy and savory made up of green curry paste and coconut milk and your pick of protein, bamboo shoots, eggplant, bell peppers, basil and green beans, all served with jasmine rice.

Pineapple Fried Rice: Stir-fried rice with loads of veggies, your pick of protein and pineapple chunks served in a hollowed-out half pineapple. It’s a beautiful, tasty dish great for newcomers to Thai cuisine, as well as longtime fans.

Bubble Tea: A fun drink that includes squishy and sweet tapioca pearls. Bann Thai offers iced or blended versions in a variety of flavors including taro, Thai tea, watermelon, coffee, mango, green tea and pineapple.

For more information, call 330-680-7281. Order online for pickup or delivery at Bann-Thai.com.