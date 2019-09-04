Fall fashions from Kendall & Blue Boutique

When Kendall & Blue Boutique opened a second location in downtown Canton, it was a sign that the effort to revitalize the city is alive and well.

“Everybody loves us being there and being downtown,” co-owner Miranda Hoyt said.

“People seem to be happy that stores are coming back to downtown Canton,” co-owner Jamie Snow said. “That’s the overwhelming response we get.”

Kendall & Blue Boutique opened in May in the lower level of the Bliss Lofts. The women’s clothing shop, which also has a storefront in Marysville, sells items that offer maximum comfort while still being cute and modest.

The shop’s inventory includes lots of flowy tops, stretchy dresses and leggings, all of which are soft to the touch. Snow and Hoyt do their selecting in person at a massive fashion exhibit in Chicago so they can feel the fabrics of the clothing before they buy.

So far, their most popular items in the Canton boutique are the ones women can wear to work: drape jackets, stretch pants and maxi dresses, which always sell well.

The idea for the boutique was dreamed up by Snow, who always has loved boutique shopping and wanted to do something she enjoyed while her kids were in school.

She anticipated just building up a business online, but Hoyt, who models much of the shop’s clothing, pushed Snow to open a store in Marysville.

“It just keeps snowballing,” Snow said, laughing.

In Canton, Snow’s aunt, Deborah, introduced the women to developer Steve Coon, and he loved the idea of putting a boutique in the bottom of the Bliss. Now Deborah manages the store, located at 217 Second Street NW.

Their boutique, decorated in soft pastels, was designed to make people comfortable.

“We really want the store to feel sweet to people,” Snow said.

“And feminine,” Hoyt added. “Unapologetically feminine.”

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, though the shop stays open later for First Fridays and other big events. After-hours events also are available upon request.

If you can’t get to the store to browse in person, you can look online at kendallandblue.com.