Three pieces, three different ways

We tasked the ladies at The District Boutique to choose three different pieces and style them three different ways for fall. They chose a pair of jeans, a dress and a denim shirt. Flip to see the rest of the fabulous looks.

Shop these looks at The District Boutique:

3875 Massillon Rd., Green | 330-961-1859 | lovethedistrict.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The dress: Mustard floral dress

#1: Mustard floral dress, $50; brown open-toed wedge sandals, $49; feather necklace, $27; hoop tassel earrings, $20; bracelet stack, $35; gold chevron bracelet, $25; gold jeweled bangle, $25; chestnut clutch, $32.

#2: Mustard floral dress, $50; oversized crop sweater, $45; taupe booties, $54; green stone pendant necklace, $27; gold filigree disc earrings, $19.

#3: Mustard floral dress, $50; distressed denim jacket, $48; taupe over-the-knee boots, $62; leather wrapped gold hoops, $20; leather cuff, $15; bracelet stack, $35.

The jeans: Distressed step hem skinny denim

#1: Distressed step hem skinny denim, $68; front tie plaid shirt, $39; taupe booties, $54; cowboy hat, $36; navy Swarovski bicone choker, $40; bracelet stack, $35; denim bracelet, $10.

#2: Distressed step hem skinny denim, $68; sleeveless black lace blouse, $48; black wedge booties, $59; black and gold tassel earrings, $30; vintage bracelet with gold chain, $19; bracelet stack, $35; red snakeskin envelope clutch, $34.

#3: Distressed step hem skinny denim, $68; off-white off-the-shoulder top, $39; Ohio patch hat, $28; Buckeye tassel necklace, $30; black and white slip-ons, $54; gameday bracelet stack, $35; silver chain magnetic bracelet, $25.

The shirt: Denim shirt

#1: Denim shirt, $39; mustard hi-lo skirt, $49; brown open-toed wedge sandals, $49; mustard fringe necklace, $27; gold bar necklace, $26; gold rhinestone bracelet, $26; bracelet stack, $35; gold filigree disc earrings, $19.

#2: Denim shirt, $39; black distressed skinny denim, $68; cream sweater, $43; taupe booties, $54; mustard crossbody, $32; gold filigree disc earrings, $19.

#3: Denim shirt, $39; black distressed skinny denim, $68; cream cami, $22; olive utility jacket, $48; taupe over-the-knee boots, $62; gray beanie, $22; vintage Chanel necklace, $78; black Swarovski bicone choker, $40; bracelet stack, $35.